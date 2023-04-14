Wrecking crews to demolish Brisbane’s derelict Toombul Shopping Centre

Demolition crews will soon move to pull down the derelict Toombul Shopping Centre on Brisbane’s northside just over a year since it was permanently closed due to severe flooding.

Property giant Mirvac said that it had lodged a development application with the Brisbane City Council seeking permission to demolish buildings and structures in preparation for a major redevelopment of what was once one of the city’s most popular retail hubs.

“After a difficult 12 months for the Toombul community, Mirvac is continuing to move ahead with its Toombul renewal program,” a Mirvac spokesperson said.

“While we are continuing to develop our future plans and the demolition of the onsite buildings and structures is an important and necessary step for the future of the site.”

The spokesperson said that subject to approvals, demolition was likely to commence later this year, and will take approximately 12 months to complete.

“We look forward to sharing future planning concepts when these are available,” said the spokesperson, adding a new master plan was likely to be available for community review by the end of this year. “While demolition works are ongoing, local roads, bikeways and footpaths, including the Kedron Brook bikeway will remain open. The Toombul bus interchange and park and ride will also remain open throughout demolition.”

Up to 130 businesses – ranging from national to small operations – were told in May last year that their leases have been terminated, three months after the February floods which closed the 54 year-old shopping centre.

In 2016, ASX-listed Mirvac paid $228.1 million for Toombul, which in 2003 was acquired by Centro Properties which was rebranded Federation Centres and later Vicinity Centres. The centre opened as Westfield Shopping Town Toombul on Wednesday 11 October 1967. It was originally anchored by a Barry and Roberts Department store, Coles supermarket, Bayards store and 60 specialty stores. It was the first shopping centre in Brisbane built with air-conditioning and had off-street parking for up to 1500 vehicles.

Mirvac confirmed in September last year that the redevelopment of the site would include some retail along with public green space and better flood mitigation. However, recent community consultation carried out by Mirvac has found that nearby residents do not want a huge shopping centre or high-density units built on the flood-ravaged site. Mirvac, which has said it aimed to release preliminary designs later this year, said the majority wanted something done as quickly as possible.