Would you like an apartment with your burger joint?

Aron Lewin | 23 APRIL 2019
The three-bedroom apartment and downstairs diner are set to sell for $1.285 million.
This mouth-watering Preston unit comes with the lot.

The three-bedroom apartment comes with a trendy downstairs space currently rented by old-school diner ‘This Borderland.’

The hot property at 208 Tyler St is priced at $1.285 million.

Jellis Craig Northcote agent Anthony Lapadula says the property is a strong investment opportunity.

The property is in a gentrifying Preston pocket.

Grab a bite at home.

“The Preston pocket is going through a massive gentrification process with lots of money being poured in,” Lapadula says.

“Awesome bars and restaurants are coming up in that little strip and there is real development potential.

“It is suited to an investor or a shop owner who would work and live there.”

Comfort food in a comfortable space.

Upstairs are three large bedrooms, while the kitchen, living and dining area are situated at the rear of the ground floor.

This Borderland — an American-style diner specialising in vegan and vegetarian food — has a secure nine-year lease for the downstairs space.

Lapadula says if you buy the property you will get the whole lot.

“The property is really well kept, in great condition and a good restaurant to live above,” Lapadula says.

One of three large bedrooms.

The low-maintenance rear courtyard.

“The vendors are local and international investors looking to move on.

“We’re in discussions with buyers, but you can’t go wrong with this property.”

The property last sold for $700,000 in 2016, according to CoreLogic.

This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Would you like an apartment with that? Preston unit and burger joint for sale”.

