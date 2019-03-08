World’s highest sky bridge nears completion in China

With a length of 300m, Raffles City Chongqing’s “horizontal skyscraper” is more than three times longer than the Statue of Liberty laid on its side and weighs as much as the Eiffel Tower. Now, after six years of construction, it’s but months away from completion.

Known as The Crystal, the world’s highest sky bridge sits atop four 250-metre-high skyscrapers and forms part of a 1.12 million square-metre mixed-used development designed by world-renowned architect Moshe Safdie.

The megastructure comprises a six-storey podium building featuring 200,000 square metres of retail space, transport terminals and parks; six 250-metre-high towers; and two 350-metre-high towers.

Developer Capitaland recently topped out the megastructure’s eighth and final skyscraper, an event which the developer’s President of China and Investment Management, Lucas Loh, described as “a new milestone in CapitaLand’s track record of building well-designed integrated spaces”.

“After six years of construction using state-of-the-art engineering technologies, we are proud to present in Raffles City Chongqing an iconic architectural form resembling a powerful sail surging forward on the historic Chaotianmen site,” he said.

“We are now focusing on the interior fit-out works, including transplanting trees to enliven The Crystal sky bridge, which will feature the tallest observation deck across Western China.”

Measuring roughly nine metres in height, these trees will line the walkways between The Crystal’s infinity pool, viewing gallery and restaurants. And they’ll also form part of the sky bridge’s lush gardens.

Meanwhile, the towers will feature 1,400 residential apartments, 150,000 square metres of Grade A office space, a luxury hotel, and a 235,000 square-metre shopping mall.

Capitaland has sold 72% of the 772 units it has launched to date and plans to complete the development in the second half of 2019. Loh hopes that the development’s extensive entertainment and lifestyle offerings, coupled with its breathtaking “horizontal skyscraper”, will make the site a “must-visit destination for local residents as well as domestic and overseas travellers”.