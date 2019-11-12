World’s first guitar-shaped hotel strikes a chord

The world’s first guitar-shaped hotel is open for business, but you don’t have to stay there to enjoy the show.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, is part of a property expansion estimated at $1.5 billion, with the 400-ft tall guitar-shaped hotel its very visible centrepiece.

And it’s the guitar that will have tourists flocking, with the structure home to an interactive digital experience and light show on the hotel’s facade.

Designed by Float4 and DCL Communications, the LED facade will feature two daily light shows, with narratives and themes that pay tribute to music’s importance to the Hard Rock story.

According to the designers, the front facade of the hotel is both a media system and a dynamic sculpture – the building is lined with 16,800 “V-Sticks” (video fixtures using high-performance LEDs), which serve as a screen and stage to daily musical showcases.

“During a show, each V-Stick will light up with different colours, speeds, patterns or directions, depending on the content sequence the Float4 team designed,” they say.

Float4 multimedia director Antoine Saint-Maur says the hotel and light show were designed to become a daily tourist spectacle.

“Before a show, we have a moment where the installation is in a dormant state; the lights are ambient, fluid,” he says.

“At that moment, we want guests to be able to congregate in anticipation, collectively anticipating the start of the show. When in Las Vegas, people make their way over to the Bellagio Fountain Show and there’s this brief period where time stands still in eagerness as everyone gathers for this one monumental experience. That’s the feeling we want to create with the shows; we want to create a moment for Hard Rock guests and fans to come together and watch a daily celebration.”