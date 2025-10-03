World’s best coffee shops: Three Aussie cafes make prestigious list

Australians have long boasted about having one of the best coffee cultures in the world — and now the latest rankings for the world’s best coffee shops has confirmed that.

The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops rankings for 2025 have revealed an Aussie cafe as the global winner and three Australian venues among the top 10.

Travelling to even some of the most remote places in the world to bring the exclusive list of the best coffee shops in the world, the cafes are judged by an expert panel as well as open to public voting.

The judgement includes quality of coffee, barista expertise, customer service, innovation, ambience, food, pastry quality, sustainability and consistency.

Here are the three Aussie suburbs you’ll want to live in to get the best coffee in the world everyday.

Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters – Sydney, Chippendale

Nestled in the inner west suburb of Chippendale is their flagship cafe that is described as an experiential-based venue that focuses on the customer experience and educating people in their coffee journey.

On their social media, the cafe expressed how excited they were to make it to number one.

“It’s not everyday that you get to say you’re number 1 in the world at something, but here we are,” the wrote.

They went on to say it was more than just the coffee that made the shop stand out.

“We designed the space to break down barriers – literally – with an island brew bar and overhead mirrors, so you can get up close, chat with the team, and watch the magic unfold. Peek through the glass doors to see our roasters at work – linger as long as you like.”

Other accounts flocked to the post to celebrate, including the Sydney profile that wrote:

“Congrats team! What an amazing achievement.”

To enjoy the world’s best cup of coffee daily may set you back a pretty penny, and I’m not talking the cost per beverage.

Chippendale is a popular suburb, within reach of some of Sydney’s best universities, with the real estate prices to match.

Currently, a one-bedroom apartment is up for rent with a $900 per week price tag, while the median rent for a unit is $850 and $1150 for a house.

For those wanting to purchase a home in the trendy locale, the median house price is $1,840 while the standard unit would set you back $742,000.

Proud Mary Coffee – Collingwood, Melbourne

Sydney wasn’t the only Aussie locale that made the cut, although Melbourne didn’t make number one, the well-known coffee culture came in at number 4 with Proud Mary Coffee.

The trendy cafe is situated in the backstreets of Collingwood and is inside in what must have once been an old factory or warehouse. Offering not only delicious coffee, but ideal for food enthusiasts with indulgent breakfasts and house-made pastries.

Proud Mary Coffee is celebrated for its authentic taste of Melbourne’s vibrant coffee culture.

In the hot inner Melbourne suburb, you can snap up a unit for a median of $610,000, while a house will set you back $1.14m.

Coffee Anthology – Brisbane CBD

Brisbane has come out as a city to not be forgotten, with its house prices now among the second most expensive in the country.

Seems its coffee culture is also trying to catch up to Melbourne as Coffee Anthology came in at number 8 in the rankings of The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops.

Described as “the coffee shop where the finest Australian and international specialty coffee, the best pastries, and delicate, innovative dishes intersect in Brisbane’s CBD.”

Coffee Anthology brings together some of Australia’s top food and beverage brands under one roof, offering convenience and quality to busy city workers and visitors from morning to night.

Brisbane’s City unit prices are around $700,000, according to PropTrack data, yet many were listed well above that median price range.

