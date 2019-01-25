This London hotel claims to have the world’s first vegan suite

Piñatex – a natural leather made from cellulose fibres found in waste pineapple leaves – is a key component of the “world’s first vegan suite”.

Hilton London Bankside has unveiled the “world’s first vegan suite”.

Designed by creative studio Bompass & Parr, the hotel room uses vegan-friendly materials in everything from the bedding and flooring to the stationery and cleaning products.

The plant-based experience begins the moment guests arrive, too, as the hotel built a reception desk with upholstered seating made from Piñatex – a natural leather made from cellulose fibres found in waste pineapple leaves – to check in guests who stay in the suite.

To access the room, guests use a Piñatex keycard. Once inside, they walk across organic cotton carpets and stone-grey flooring made with Moso Bamboo, towards desk chairs and pouffes that are also made from Piñatex. (The vegan-friendly material doubles as a homage to the pineapple’s emergence as a status symbol in London following its 17-century arrival.)

At night, guests choose between pillows stuffed with organic buckwheat hulls, natural kapok or organic millet husks, and rest their weary heads against a Piñatex headboard, safe in the knowledge that the hotel’s housekeeping staff cleaned the suite using non-toxic, non-animal-tested cleaning products.

Elsewhere, there’s a desk stocked with paper and ink free from animal traces, vegan-friendly PRIJA toiletries, and light vegan refreshments, in the form of Graze protein powder, Naked fruit and nut snacks, and Deliciously Ella energy balls.

Guests looking for a more substantial feed are looked after, too, as the suite comes with its own in-room menu. On there, guests will find muesli, hummus and vegetables, and avocado and scrambled Quorn or quinoa for breakfast, and cucumber salad, cauliflower steak and five-bean dhal for lunch and dinner.

Bompass & Parr designed the space in consultation with The Vegan Society.

Danielle Saunders, a spokesperson from the Vegan Society, said that the UK charity was “thrilled to see the concept come to life”.

“The hotel has carefully selected different plant-based features with exceptional attention to detail and we’re pleased to see that those who live the vegan lifestyle are now able to expand their plant-based options with the opportunity to enjoy vegan travel,” she said.

“We are excited to be able direct our followers and supporters to a hotel which incorporates the whole lifestyle experience from checking in, to sleeping in plant-based linen and furniture.”