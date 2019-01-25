Real commercial

This London hotel claims to have the world’s first vegan suite

Euan Black | 25 JANUARY 2019
Piñatex – a natural leather made from cellulose fibres found in waste pineapple leaves – is a key component of the “world’s first vegan suite”.
Hilton London Bankside has unveiled the “world’s first vegan suite”.

Designed by creative studio Bompass & Parr, the hotel room uses vegan-friendly materials in everything from the bedding and flooring to the stationery and cleaning products.

The plant-based experience begins the moment guests arrive, too, as the hotel built a reception desk with upholstered seating made from Piñatex – a natural leather made from cellulose fibres found in waste pineapple leaves – to check in guests who stay in the suite.

World's first vegan suite

The room has bamboo flooring and organic cotton carpets.

To access the room, guests use a Piñatex keycard. Once inside, they walk across organic cotton carpets and stone-grey flooring made with Moso Bamboo, towards desk chairs and pouffes that are also made from Piñatex. (The vegan-friendly material doubles as a homage to the pineapple’s emergence as a status symbol in London following its 17-century arrival.)

At night, guests choose between pillows stuffed with organic buckwheat hulls, natural kapok or organic millet husks, and rest their weary heads against a Piñatex headboard, safe in the knowledge that the hotel’s housekeeping staff cleaned the suite using non-toxic, non-animal-tested cleaning products.

Elsewhere, there’s a desk stocked with paper and ink free from animal traces, vegan-friendly PRIJA toiletries, and light vegan refreshments, in the form of Graze protein powder, Naked fruit and nut snacks, and Deliciously Ella energy balls.

World's first vegan suite

PRIJA supplies the hotel with vegan-friendly toiletries.

Guests looking for a more substantial feed are looked after, too, as the suite comes with its own in-room menu. On there, guests will find muesli, hummus and vegetables, and avocado and scrambled Quorn or quinoa for breakfast, and cucumber salad, cauliflower steak and five-bean dhal for lunch and dinner.

Bompass & Parr designed the space in consultation with The Vegan Society.

World's first vegan suite

Guests sleep on pillows stuffed with buckwheat, kapok or millet.

Danielle Saunders, a spokesperson from the Vegan Society, said that the UK charity was “thrilled to see the concept come to life”.

“The hotel has carefully selected different plant-based features with exceptional attention to detail and we’re pleased to see that those who live the vegan lifestyle are now able to expand their plant-based options with the opportunity to enjoy vegan travel,” she said.

“We are excited to be able direct our followers and supporters to a hotel which incorporates the whole lifestyle experience from checking in, to sleeping in plant-based linen and furniture.”

World's first vegan suite

And as you’d expect, all the snacks are vegan, too.

