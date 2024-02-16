Work begins on ‘ambitious’ Sydney town centre

Construction has begun on a new town centre in Sydney’s north west that aims to rejuvenate the area and provide valuable new housing and retail space.

Early site works commenced this week on builder Deicorp’s Melrose Central project, an ‘ambitious’ urban renewal project sitting just 12km northwest of the Sydney CBD.

Situated within the 30ha Melrose Park North Urbal Renewal Project, Melrose Central will consist of almost 500 units, around 30,000 sqm of retail space and include a station on the planned Parramatta Light Rail Stage 2 route, according to Deicorp.

Site works preparing for bulk excavation have now begun, with the whole project expected to be finished in 2027.

“Our newest transport-connected community will serve as the beating heart of the vibrant Melrose Park precinct, delivering a wide range of convenient retail, services and beautifully landscaped gardens,” Deicorp’s founder Fouad Deiri said.

According to Deicorp, the exciting development will have a total gross floor area (GFA) of around 73,000 sqm, and form the main service entertainment and shopping precinct for the wider Melrose Park area.

Melrose Central will include community amenities, medical centre, supermarkets, entertainment, gym and childcare centre. Upon completion, the retail and commercial businesses at Melrose Central are expected to provide 1,500 permanent jobs.

The Melrose Central project will see Deicorp’s number of apartments under construction climb to 4,300.

Alongside Meriton and Mirvac, Deicorp is one of NSW’s biggest housing providers.

The broader Melrose Park precinct will house 6,000 apartments and include extensive parklands and tree canopy cover, bike paths connecting to the Parramatta River, and is a short walk from the 25-hectare George Kendall Riverside Park and the five-kilometre Parramatta Parkrun.

