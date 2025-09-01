Women lead change: reshaping Tassie property sales

A quiet revolution is underway in Hobart.

In the traditionally male-dominated world of commercial real estate, Ray White Commercial Tasmania has taken a different approach with women not only occupying key positions, they’re driving strategy, delivering major deals, and reshaping the culture of the industry.

With 57 per cent of the team made up of women, well above industry average, the agency is setting a new benchmark for what inclusivity, innovation, and leadership can look like in the commercial space.

These are the stories of four women whose backgrounds are as diverse as their roles, but who are united by one thing: a clear vision for the future of commercial real estate for their state.

Heather Mason — Director, Asset Strategist

When Heather Mason relocated from the UK to the Southern Hemisphere, she couldn’t have predicted her path to becoming a strategic leader in Tasmania’s commercial real estate market. After obtaining her licence in New Zealand, she arrived in Hobart in 2005 as a business systems operator.

Mason quickly leveraged her analytical skills and strategic thinking to transition into asset management, overseeing commercial and industrial property portfolios. She now operates in a unique hybrid role, combining asset strategy, management, sales and leasing.

“I’ve embraced variety throughout my career, developing a holistic understanding of the commercial property life cycle to deliver real value to clients,” she said.

Mason believes strong client relationships drive success, helping investors make informed, strategic decisions by aligning management with outcomes.

Advice for women in commercial:

“Research company values, assess leadership teams, and find environments that support equity and mentorship. The right culture will elevate your growth — and don’t hesitate to reach out to others. Networking can open doors you didn’t know existed.”

Mia Lilley — Commercial Sales & Leasing

From hospitality to real estate, Mia Lilley joined an agency as a receptionist in 2021.

Observing operations across departments sparked her interest, leading her to assist in commercial admin, obtain her property representative licence, and shadow agents.

“I found where my strengths aligned with the needs of the business. That clarity gave me the confidence to make the leap into sales and leasing,” Lilley said.

Lilley has since built a robust client base, driving commercial growth through strong relationships rather than just deals.

“Joining RWC was a game-changer. Being part of a team that values diversity and supports each other so fiercely is incredibly motivating.”

Advice for women in commercial:

“Confidence is everything. Ask questions, seek out mentors, and be curious. Authenticity, openness to growth, and genuine connections will get you far.”

Daisy Twaits — Commercial Property Representative

For Daisy Twaits, real estate sparked early when she gazed up at Hobart’s tallest buildings, imagining working inside them. That vision became reality.

Starting in sales administration in 2010, Twaits progressed through residential property management and business development across Hobart and Melbourne, achieving multimillion-dollar status before moving into commercial property.

“Commercial real estate offered new challenges and a chance to contribute more meaningfully to Hobart’s urban and business landscape,” she said.

Twaits now manages leasing and property strategy for key commercial clients, building relationships grounded in trust. From growing residential portfolios to securing major commercial leases, she takes pride in her tangible impact on clients and colleagues.

Advice for women:

“There’s no one way to build a successful career in this industry. Your path might not be traditional, and that’s okay. What matters most is showing up, being consistent, and trusting in your unique strengths.”

Melanie Radford — Commercial Property Representative

Melanie Radford’s real estate journey began helping her mother understand a rental lease. The property representative noticed her potential and offered her a job.

Radford spent five years in residential property management, gaining invaluable real-world experience through a people-first approach, building trust with landlords and tenants while managing complexities in a fast-paced environment.

When the opportunity arose to move into commercial property, she took the leap.

“At first, I was nervous. I didn’t know what to expect. But I backed myself, and it’s one of the best decisions I’ve made,” Radford says.

Now a trusted commercial property representative, she thrives in the ever-changing landscape, valuing the work’s diversity, professional growth, and team environment at RWC Tasmania.

Advice for women:

“You don’t need to have all the answers from the start. What matters is your willingness to learn and your confidence to step into new spaces. Be bold, stay curious, and never doubt that you belong here.”