Winning: Horse trainer’s bluechip estate sold west of Brisbane

Sophie Foster | 18 MARCH 2022
Horse trainer Gillian and daughter Tayla Heinrich at their Gold Coast stables with horse Invinsible Tears, which featured in the Summer Racing Carnival. Picture: Adam Head

Renowned horse trainer Gillian Heinrich has sold her bluechip breeding and spelling estate Darlington, to the west of Brisbane, spanning 187.63 freehold hectares.

The property – which was available for sale as a whole or separately in lots that included 91 hectares for the spelling complex and 96.62 hectares for the breeding centre – had a payment settlement date of February 21, according to CoreLogic.

462 Bridie Road, Greenmount, settled on February 21.

Records showed the deal was struck two days before Christmas last year for $2.58m.

Ms Heinrich had bought the property in October 2007 off much loved local personality Keith Muller for $425,000.

The property, located in the picturesque Greenmount District, was half an hour to Toowoomba City and 40 minutes from the area’s airport.

No expense was spared kitting out the stables.

Elders Real Estate Toowoomba agent Trevor Leishman had marketed the property as being an “excellent balance of Dark Basalt country which runs from open downs grazing gently rising to elevated shaded mountain Coolibah country which offers superb protection for summer or winter grazing”

The property could be split up into lots for sale.

Ms Heinrich had put in place a major fencing program to handle large numbers of horses, with a lane way system.

The homestead on the property was fully renovated with “a modern spacious open plan living area which is designed for the owner who requires room and quality”, the listing said.

Modern interior in the homestead.

As well, “owners have spared no expense with the stables. Internal walls are constructed out of concrete which are user friendly on the horse and extremely efficient and maintenance free.”

The property has about 10 stables with wash bays, tack rooms and the works.

Extra attention was paid to safety across the property for both horses and riders.

There’s also a foaling s with four large boxes an a vet room.

Mr Leishman described it as “a unique opportunity to purchase a highly developed horse property in a blue chip area of the Darling Downs”.

