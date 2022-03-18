Winning: Horse trainer’s bluechip estate sold west of Brisbane

Renowned horse trainer Gillian Heinrich has sold her bluechip breeding and spelling estate Darlington, to the west of Brisbane, spanning 187.63 freehold hectares.

The property – which was available for sale as a whole or separately in lots that included 91 hectares for the spelling complex and 96.62 hectares for the breeding centre – had a payment settlement date of February 21, according to CoreLogic.

Records showed the deal was struck two days before Christmas last year for $2.58m.

Ms Heinrich had bought the property in October 2007 off much loved local personality Keith Muller for $425,000.

The property, located in the picturesque Greenmount District, was half an hour to Toowoomba City and 40 minutes from the area’s airport.

Elders Real Estate Toowoomba agent Trevor Leishman had marketed the property as being an “excellent balance of Dark Basalt country which runs from open downs grazing gently rising to elevated shaded mountain Coolibah country which offers superb protection for summer or winter grazing”

Ms Heinrich had put in place a major fencing program to handle large numbers of horses, with a lane way system.

The homestead on the property was fully renovated with “a modern spacious open plan living area which is designed for the owner who requires room and quality”, the listing said.

As well, “owners have spared no expense with the stables. Internal walls are constructed out of concrete which are user friendly on the horse and extremely efficient and maintenance free.”

The property has about 10 stables with wash bays, tack rooms and the works.

There’s also a foaling s with four large boxes an a vet room.

Mr Leishman described it as “a unique opportunity to purchase a highly developed horse property in a blue chip area of the Darling Downs”.

