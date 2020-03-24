Williamstown’s historic Stags Head Hotel hits the market

The chance to own an iconic piece of Williamstown history has been unveiled, with the century-old Stags Head Hotel up for sale.

The heritage-listed hotel at 39 Cecil St presents investors with the opportunity to own one of the upmarket seaside suburb’s most famous historic landmarks, while enjoying long-term leasing options to the current operator.

Built in 1887, the corner hotel is one of Williamstown’s longest continually operating pubs, and comprises a classic two-level period-style freehold building with a bar, bistro, accommodation and beer garden.

The prime 362sqm site, which will be offered for sale at Burgess Rawson’s Portfolio Auction event on Wednesday, April 1, has a combined 38 metres of street frontage and also incorporates a substantial residence on the first floor.

The pub’s current custodians have a five-year lease to 2022, plus an additional two five-year options. It returns $88,000 plus GST per annum, with annual CPI rent reviews and the tenant to pay all standard outgoings.

Burgess Rawson’s Shaun Venables, who is marketing the pub with Al Bodgani and Zomart He, says the property presents a rare opportunity.

“Williamstown is the premier bayside suburb in Melbourne’s west, with a median house price of $1.4 million, and the Stag’s Head is right at the heart of this local community,” Venables says.

“Long-term, the property has appeal for a number of potential buyer groups, including investors, developers and landbankers, and is aided by its position directly between the local retail precinct and Williamstown train station.”

The Stags Head Hotel is open for inspection every Monday from 3-3.30pm, with registration required in advance.

It will be auctioned at Burgess Rawson’s Portfolio Auction, which will be held on Wednesday, April 1, via phone bidding and in Burgess Rawson offices nationally, with strict health and safety measures in place.