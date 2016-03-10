Why own one Queensland home when you could own 2000?

A substantial block of land in Beaudesert, Queensland, is up for sale.

It’s a rare opportunity to own half a town – or at least the future half of Beaudesert – in the Scenic Rim, south of Brisbane.

Developer Robinson Projects has put more than 300ha of residential land in the new $1 billion masterplanned Oakland Estate – which is expected to double the size of the Beaudesert township – on the market.

Robinson Projects has already begun the first stage of the development but is selling the balance of land, which could yield more than 2000 home sites for a developer looking to step into a major master planned community.

The site is being sold by Gregory Woods and Michael Harcourt of Savills, who say Oakland Estate presents a rare opportunity for developers looking for a low risk acquisition in a strategically significant location.

“Robinson Projects has de-risked the development for a major national developer or corporate entity looking for a large, strategically located land bank that they can roll out over several years,” Woods says.

Some 36,000 people (are) expected to live here by 2036

“All of the retail, education and commercial amenities for Oakland Estate are being delivered up front, which will underpin sales in future stages and provide a platform for Beaudesert’s continued growth.”

The first release being developed by Robinson Projects consists of 58 lots that are priced from $185,000, with blocks ranging from 595sqm to 1109sqm.

It will also include construction of a shopping precinct including a supermarket, family tavern, takeaways and a service station, Catholic high school McAuley College, which has already started construction, and parklands, all of which will be completed by 2017.

The master plan also includes an over 50s retirement village.

The Scenic Rim is also predicted to undergo a population and employment boom, largely due to the nearby Bromelton State Development Area. Rail company SCT Logistic was recently announced as an anchor tenant at the industrial precinct.

SCT Logistic has committed to establish a $30 million freight terminal adjacent the Sydney-to-Brisbane rail line, which alone is expected to create up to 1000 direct jobs.

Developer James Robinson, of Robinson Projects, says Beaudesert’s population is expected to triple over the next 20 years, “with some 36,000 people expected to live here by 2036”.

He says Robinson Projects will continue to manage the Oakland Estate Shopping Centre and Tavern after the acquisition of the remaining residential component of the project.

Robinson adds that his decision to sell the balance of his land holding is in line with his strategy to expand Robinson Projects’ portfolio of commercial assets.