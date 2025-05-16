Five government sites suitable for 40 dwellings to go up for auction

The Minns Government is selling off more of the state’s real estate portfolio, with five surplus Sydney sites headed to auction next month in a fresh bid to unlock desperately needed housing.

In what it’s touting as a step forward in tackling the state’s escalating housing crisis, the NSW Government has confirmed that land in Arncliffe, Seaforth and Frenchs Forest will go under the hammer on June 12.

The properties, deemed “surplus” to government needs, could deliver up to 40 new homes.

The auctions come as part of the NSW government’s sweeping statewide property audit.

It’s an initiative Premier Chris Minns and his team claim is helping to identify land ripe for redevelopment into private and public housing.

MORE: $46bn richer: King Charles in Lendlease exit deal

MORE: Greg Norman course ‘in biggest deal of 2025’

“This is the second parcel of sites identified through the property audit we are putting to auction,” said Lands and Property Minister Steve Kamper.

“These sites provide homes for downsizing retirees, first home buyers, and young professional couples looking to build a family home.”

The five sites hitting the market include two sites on West Botany St in Arncliffe. The first would be suitable for up to 19 dwellings, while the second could house 16 dwellings, according to a release announcing the sale.

Two additional sites suitable for one dwelling each are on Clavering Rd in Seaforth. Another site, which can host three dwellings, is on Warringah Rd in Frenchs Forest.

MORE: Rise and fall of Hogs Breath Cafe

MORE: Horror find in trashed Aussie ‘sh*thole’

The properties are being marketed by a mix of real estate agencies including Knight Frank, LJ Hooker, and The North Agency.

Combined, the land could yield a mix of low- and medium-density housing — a crucial element in the Minns Government’s multi-pronged housing strategy, which also includes the newly created Housing Delivery Authority, sweeping planning reforms, and a $6.6 billion social housing investment dubbed Building Homes for NSW.

Minister Kamper, who also represents the local electorate that includes the Arncliffe sites, said developments on the land could help ease the housing crisis.

“I am also delighted that two vacant sites at Arncliffe … are also earmarked for potential housing. I am looking forward to one day welcoming new families to our wonderful community,” he said.

Almost half of the sites identified so far through the audit have been reserved for social or affordable housing, or are under review by Landcom for public redevelopment.

Previous “surplus” land releases earlier this year included lots in Rouse Hill, Seaforth and The Central Coast, among other areas.

A government insider explained that these sites were usually offered off to multiple departments and were put on the market after the various agencies failed to express interest in using the land.

The hammer drops on June 12.