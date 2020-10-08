Why buy one beach townhouse when you can grab a six-pack

A rare six-pack with a difference has hit the market after a deal fell through – close to the beach and there’s a whopping 24 bedrooms all up.

The 24 bedroom, 18 bathroom, 12 car garage property is in the popular beach suburb of Tugun, where it has been listed to go under the hammer at 11am on Wednesday October 21.

The six townhouses were recently built on a 2,636sq m block of freehold land, according to agents Jared Johnson and Lachlan Marshall of Harcourts Coastal Commercial.

They have brought the property to market after an earlier contract fell through for the property which is 100% leased.

The specs for the property were an estimated $217,880 rental income per annual, substantial depreciation benefits, low outgoings, and an opportunity to strata title and sell off the townhouses individually.

Each townhouse has four bedrooms including a fully self contained separate bedroom and living space with kitchenette which allowed dual living in each of the units.

Each also has a double automatic lock up garage with internal access, walk in robe, ensuite and balcony for each master bedroom, gourmet kitchens with island benchtops, ducted airconditioning and landscaped rear yards.