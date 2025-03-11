Why Alex Fevola’s make-up store attracts star clientele

When Alex Fevola decided to open a new flagship store for her make-up brand Runway Room, she had her eye firmly cast on High Street, Armadale.

The iconic fashion and beauty shopping strip is where she found her wedding dress in the early 2000s, and the same strip she did a flyer drop to promote her first store in bayside Melbourne.

“My earliest memories of High Street Armadale take me back to meeting Brendan Fevola [husband and former AFL player for Carlton] in our mid 20s,” says Fevola, who also has a store in Sorrento on the Mornington Peninsula.

“We were married within two years of meeting and High Street Armadale was the first street I went to find my wedding gown. That’s when I walked into Connie Simonetti’s boutique in 2004 and found my happy place,” she says.

“Connie is a couture bridal designer and was so lovely to deal with. She made me the most beautiful dress. The process involved lots of fittings but she made the journey really smooth and stress free. She’s got such a positive energy and it’s the reason the strip really appealed me to all these years later when it came to opening a new shop a year ago. I have great memories of it.”

High Street Armadale is known for its bridal couture stores and many renowned Australian fashion labels also strut their bricks and mortar pow-wow here – from Aje to Camilla & Marc and Zimmerman. It made sense for Fevola to join the fashion-set and promote her hair and make-up store.

“High Street is a strip with lots of credibility, it’s the renowned fashion strip, the place to go if you’re wanting a mainstream position as a brand. To be honest, we were originally looking at Church Street Brighton and a real estate agent suggested High Street as there was a store up for lease. We wanted offices upstairs for our head office, and to showcase our products downstairs. It made sense to come here and we love coming to work every day,” says Fevola.

Some of her clientele includes stage legend Rhonda Burchmore, TV show host Shelley Craft and actress Sharon Johal with Dannii Minogue also using the Runway Room make-up, but it was a surprise nod of approval from British celebrity cook Nigella Lawson that caught Fevola by surprise.

“Nigella Lawson is a big fan of our products and I had no idea until she went online and ordered her own products and left a review independently of how great they were,” says Fevola.

“We were lucky that a well-known make-up artist who uses our products used the brand on Nigella when she was in Melbourne, and she made enquiries about it. It’s that authentic appreciation that really means so much, because I am passionate about our Australian-made brand that is now moving into the sustainable re-fill space for our compacts and mineral powders.”

The mother of four says running her own business and expanding her retail footprint is all possible thanks to a supportive partner and two older children who are now driving.

“I think it’s always for me been about prioritising what is important in that moment,” says Fevola.

“Some weeks I am giving more to the family than the business and vice versa. You have to have a team work mentality when you start a business and for me, that comes with having a supportive partner. There is no way I could do what I do if I didn’t have a proactive partner like Brendan who takes care of the kids as much as he does when I am deep in my work load. I have four kids of all ages and some are now driving and they can help with the younger ones.”

Alex Fevola’s High Street, Armadale memories

A local character

Connie Simonetti ran her bridal couturier on High Street. She was there for more than two decades. All these years later, she walked into my store as a customer last year and we did her hair and make-up done for an event – it was great to see her. Connie is very talented. She hand-made her bridal dresses with hand-sewn crystals and she made it a wonderful and real experience for me as a bride all those years ago.

A nostalgic spot

It would have be to Giorgio’s Restaurant on High Street. It’s where I would go with my best friends for lunch, before a wedding gown fitting, and somewhere that is still very nostalgic for me. It’s still a stand out.

A store no longer

The Armadale Antiques closed after 30 years; a c1910 building. It was a gorgeous old building. I really love the antiques on the street – and there were many – with a few now gone.

Local tips

My favourite café is Bruno & Co Cafe. The food and coffee is great. I also love the IGA supermarket – they have a great curated selection of items and you’ll always find something new here. There is also Armadale Cellars further down the street which is beautiful, and they have a great selection of wines. Lune Croissanterie is also another spot you’ll find me.