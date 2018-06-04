Who wants to run Lindeman Island?

An artist’s impression of the new Lindeman Island resort.

Resort operators are being offered the chance to run not one, but three luxury resorts on the redeveloped Lindeman Island in Queensland’s Whitsundays.

The $600 million island redevelopment is expected to begin next year, and will include a six-star Spa Resort, a five-star Beach Resort and a five-star Tourist Villa Precinct and village centre.

And owner White Horse Australia is already on the hunt for a group to manage the property when it opens in 2022.

Colliers International’s Karen Wales and Neil Scanlan, who are handling the search for the new operator, say the revamped island presents a rare opportunity.

“Rarely does an opportunity present for an international hotel company to become involved in a premier resort development in Australia,” Wales says.

“As the owner and developer, White Horse Australia is looking to create a truly spectacular world-class island resort, which celebrates its premier location within the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage area.”

“The project will deliver 100 luxury villas and 136 guest suites, thereby allowing scale and efficiency across a range of room products and price points.”

The project will also provide restaurants, bars, an eco-tourism centre, conference centre, airport, and supporting amenities.

Scanlan says White Horse wants one operator to oversee all three individual resorts within the larger island complex.