Which landmarks made the cut for Gold Coast Monopoly?

The Gold Coast Monopoly board has launched in Surfers Paradise.

Ever thought about buying Movie World, Pacific Fair or the Skypoint Observation Deck?

Now is your chance with the highly anticipated Gold Coast Monopoly board launching today.

Thousands of people and businesses made suggestions about what Coast landmarks should be immortalised on the locally-themed squares over the past few months.

Among those chosen were Tambourine Mountain, HOTA, Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary and South Stradbroke Island.

The game first hit the shelves in 1935 and has since been played by more than 1 billion people.

It is played in 114 countries and comes in 47 different languages.

Gold Coast deputy mayor Donna Gates made the first roll of the dice when the new board was launched at Surfers Paradise this morning.

“I’m glad so many fans and businesses got involved in having their say because the board truly showcases what this great city has to offer,” she says.

“It’s everything you love about the traditional game adapted in a way that all Gold Coast lovers will enjoy for years to come.”

Representative of Winning Moves, the manufacturers of the Gold Coast version of Monopoly under licence from Hasbro, Dale Hackett says it is the biggest city edition ever launched in Australia.

“The Gold Coast community has fully embraced bringing this game to life and now it’s available for the public to purchase and roll the dice,” he says.

Gold Coast landmarks featured on the board:

• Brown – Tamborine Mountain and Springbrook National Park

• Light Blue – Surfers Paradise Beachfront Markets, Beach Festival and Miami Marketta

• Pink – HOTA (Home of the Arts), CBUS Super Stadium and Metricon Stadium

• Orange – Dreamworld, Wet ‘N’ Wild and Movie World

• Red – Cavill Avenue, Pacific Fair and The Star

• Yellow – Main Beach, South Stradbroke Island and Sanctuary Cove

• Green – Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, Bond University and QT Gold Coast

• Dark Blue – Skypoint Observation Deck and Gold Coast Lifeguards

This article from the Gold Coast Bulletin originally appeared as “Gold Coast Monopoly board launches at Surfers Paradise”.