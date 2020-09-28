Which industries can return to work under Melbourne’s lifted lockdown restrictions?

Gardening services are now allowed under Melbourne’s coronavirus restrictions.

A large number of businesses and industries can return to work or increase their capacity under the Victorian Government’s latest lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

With the state’s COVID-19 cases dropping rapidly and ahead of schedule, the government on Sunday announced a number of measures planned for later in the year would be brought forward, impacting a significant number of industries.

An estimated 127,000 more Victorians will be able to return to work under the eased restrictions, which began at midnight on Monday.

However hospitality was not among them, with venues to remain closed until later steps in the reopening plan.

Here are some of industries with changed conditions under the latest step.

Dentists

Previously restricted to emergency treatments only, Victorian dental clinics can now open for all procedures.

Real estate

Private inspections are now allowed, with one person or a couple able to attend an open home or rental inspection with one agent.

One person can also visit a display home for a prearranged inspection for up to 15 minutes.

Pet groomers

While hairdressers remain prohibited under the current restrictions, pet groomers are now able to resume contactless appointments onsite.

Gardening and landscaping

Gardeners, landscapers and maintenance workers who have an ABN are now considered permitted workers, but can only work alone, outside and remain contactless from clients.

Construction

Previously limited to just 25% of their regular workforce, large-scale construction sites can now increase their capacity to 85%.

At small construction sites, specialist contractors can now visit up to five sites per week and up to two per day.

Allied health

Allied health services such as dietetics, speech pathology and audiology can accept face-to-face appointments

Supermarkets and food distribution

The restrictions on the number of workers allowed onsite have been lifted for supermarkets and their warehouses and food distribution networks.

Manufacturing

Victorian manufacturers can now increase their worker capacity to 90% of their normal level.

Postal services and distribution

Restrictions on the number of employees permitted at work have been removed.