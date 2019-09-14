Where to buy a property as big as a ‘small country’ in Australia

Australia is the land of extremes, and we are not just talking about the weather.

In Sydney, a unit can be not much bigger than a walk-in wardrobe, and a car space can earn its owner the minimum wage — or more.

But in Queensland, you can still buy a property that is bigger than the Vatican City within an hour of the Brisbane CBD.

The home of the Pope, which is actually its own state and surrounded by Rome, is just 0.44sq km in size, or around 44 hectares.

And the traffic can be anything but holy.

Located about 38km north of Brisbane City, home of The Emperor of Lang Park, Wally Lewis, there is 48.6 hectares of freehold land up for grabs at Narangba, and maybe even a few cows.

Sure, there are no gilded museums or fancy chapels, but there is a house, some sheds and a couple of dams — with water, miracles permitting.

The property also has views of the Glasshouse Mountains and Moreton Island, and is being marketed as an “ideal future subdivision opportunity” with a residential development already under construction next door.

“This property is an attractive land bank and rural lifestyle right on Brisbane’s doorstep and is the first time offered for sale in 70 years,” the listing says.

It is listed with Colliers International Brisbane.

But the Narangba property is not the only country-sized property on the market.

In North Queensland, there is a large-scale horticultural enterprise on 221.1 hectares — bigger than Monaco — on the market.

It may be a long way from the French Riviera, home to more rich folk per capita than anywhere else in the world, but it is not far from the iconic Bowen Mango.

Famous in its own right, Bowen became known as Bowenwood after it was propelled on to the big screen in the movie Australia, or simply ‘Strayla if you are from those parts.

It was also home to one of Australia’s biggest and most shocking “crimes” — the late night theft of its aforementioned mango, which was later revealed to be part of a publicity stunt for Nandos, those peri-peri naughty folk renowned for their chook dishes.

Anyway, back to that Monaco-sized horticultural haven.

It is being offered by way of vacant possession and has well-developed infrastructure and secure water storages.

There is approximately 34 fields of grey/red alluvial soils, a 4000 sqm parking facility, and it is located within Australia’s largest winter growing region, according to the listing.

It is being marketed by JLL Brisbane.

Meanwhile, a macadamia orchard bigger than Monaco is already under offer in Oakenden.

In New South Wales, CBRE Agribusiness is selling the Lachlan River Portfolio, a large scale irrigated and dryland cropping business that is bigger than the Mediterranean island country of Malta.

Located in the Riverina region, the sale includes significant water entitlements, irrigation equipment and infrastructure.

Back up north, there is a cattle trading business in the Northern Territory that is also bigger than Monaco.

Located just 44km from the Darwin CBD, the 205 hectare property is situated on the Stuart Highway at Noonamah and includes a four bedroom homestead, manicured gardens and a huge yard.

The Elizabeth Valley Farm has the capacity to carry 600 head of cattle, but is also being marketed as an opportunity to develop a residential subdivision, for land-banking, as a cattle depot or even for use as a lifestyle block.

It is listed with Knight Frank Darwin and for sale by expressions of interest.

While at Adelaide River, there is Mount Bundy Station, a property bigger than Vatican City but more manageable than Monaco.

Listed for $1.98 million, so less than a Sydney shoebox, it is located about 75 minutes from Darwin and has been trading as a tourist park.

And in South Australia, Mirage Citrus also offers a happy medium somewhere between holy city and billionaires playground.

The 175 hectare citrus orchard is located in Renmark, the largest town in South Australia’s rich Riverland region, with the 140 hectares of citrus orchards established in 1979.

The most recent plantings have included lemons, mandarins and limes, including the more exotically named Tahitian limes and Valencias.

It is listed with Colliers International Adelaide.

But if a tipple is more your shtickle, check out Sellicks Hill Vineyard at Sellicks Hill, also in South Australia.

Sure the expressions of interest phase is closed, but it is still listed so let’s toast to that.

Established in 2000 and 100 per cent planted with red wine varietals, this slice of Shiraz heaven is 69.8 hectares in size with 57.26 hectares of that dedicated to producing liquid gold, or rather red.

And in Tasmania, there is a nature reserve and eco-tourist village, also bigger than the Pope’s kingdom, on the market at Ranelagh.

Situated on 98 hectares, it even has its own helipad.

Established in 2004, Huon Bush Retreats is 45 minutes south of Hobart and has four guest cabins, two guest teepees, two sheds, a wood shed, walking tracks, solar power and its own water supply, plus a reception, commercial kitchen, staff office and managers flat.

The listing says its “well-established and profitable” with the potential for expansion.

This article from the Courier Mail originally appeared as “Where to buy your own ‘small country’ in Australia”.