Where Selena Gomez’s wedding guests will stay

New details have emerged about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s dream wedding, including details on the luxe venue hosting the event.

The couple, who have been engaged since December after a year-and-a-half of dating, have been hush-hush about their upcoming nuptials.

Reports have emerged Gomez, 33, and her music producer fiance, 37, will say “I do” on September 27 at a private estate in Santa Barbara.

The couple have rented out the exclusive El Encanto hotel for their A-list guests to relax during the wedding weekend, The US Sun reports.

The hotel is unavailable for bookings for the entire final weekend of September, as it will remain open only for Gomez and Blanco’s friends and family members.

El Encanto is priced up to $US3500 ($A5300) a night, and features stunning Spanish colonial architecture.

The venue’s website describes its suites as sanctuaries.

“Step into the next level of luxury with our Signature Suites & Villas collection—designed for those who seek more than just a place to stay,” the website says.

“These expansive sanctuaries offer elevated service, bespoke details, and an atmosphere of quiet refinement. From panoramic views to private terraces, every element is curated to create a stay that feels entirely your own.”

Each suite features a king-sized bed, fireplace, private terrace, marble bathroom with radiant heated stone floors and a deep soaking tub or freestanding bath.

While the guests know they will be staying at the five-star resort, they are being kept in the dark as to the ceremony’s exact location.

“All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time,” the source said.

“Everyone is so excited despite the mystery, they know it will be an amazing time.”

Though no guests have confirmed their attendance, Selena counts Taylor Swift and Nicola Peltz Beckham among her closest friends.

Benny’s inner circle includes rocker Ed Sheeran and celebrity chef Matty Matheson.

BACHELORETTE BASH

Selena and Benny recently celebrated their respective bachelorette and bachelor parties with pals.

In August, the Only Murders in the Building star partied on a yacht in Mexico with a white bikini and veil.

Benny partied it up in Las Vegas at a $US25,000 ($A37,800)-a-night villa with friends including Lil Dicky.

The couple most recently got close on the red carpet for the 2025 Emmys, where Selena represented her Hulu comedy.

While promoting Only Murders last week, Selena joked her co-star Martin Short had a very special role in her wedding.

“Marty’s the ring bearer,” she told Jimmy Fallon, before getting serious about her big day.

“It’s going well. I’m so excited,” she gushed.

