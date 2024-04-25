What’s the true value of great public architecture?

If there’s one thing public architecture has the ability to do, it’s divide opinions. Especially over its value.

But the jury chair of a regional architecture award says buildings such as libraries and arts centres have a role to inspire communities, particularly young people to grab opportunities to better themselves.

Kosloff Architecture director Julian Kosloff is the jury chair for the Regional Award for the 2024 Victorian Architecture Awards.

Among the finalists announced are key public buildings in Geelong, Drysdale and Queenscliff.

The Geelong Arts Centre (Stage 3) is nominated in three categories for ARM Architecture, including interior and public architecture.

Geelong Arts Centre raised the curtain on the $150m final stage in 2023 it as not “your typical black box theatre”.

Stage 3 added a 550-seat multi-functional theatre, Story House, a 250-seat warehouse-style performance space, Open House, a café, and a full array of backstage amenities and support spaces.

This added to the existing 875-seat Playhouse Theatre and Stage 2 studios, making it the nation’s largest regional performing arts centre.

The Geelong Arts Centre Trust says “it’s a place where irreverence, cheekiness, and stories from diverse backgrounds come to life”.

Also nominated for two awards is Boronggook Drysdale Library, a $7.6m centrepiece of the town centre project that features a “living habitat” canopy of plants covering the roof and a central courtyard.

The Antarctica Architects and Architecture Associates design centres around a Bellarine eucalypt, while the upper level looks over the town streetscape and sky.

Queenscliff’s new community hub, Wirrng Wirrng (a Wadawurrung phrase that means “to listen with both ears”), is a $5.75m integrated research and learning centre that hosts the town’s visitor information centre, library and historical museum.

Designs for public buildings can be polarising, with ratepayers typically claiming money used for great architecture could be better spent elsewhere.

But Mr Kosloff said the value of great public architecture done in consultation with a community is in the potential to inspire people.

“You open an arts centre, for example, the potential for that to change the way Geelong might view arts or kids interested in the arts who suddenly find themselves in a career,” he said.

“The important thing about public buildings is they are for the public, they’re open and they can really influence the culture of a place.

“They change lives. People are less fascinated by what the building looks like, more about what its potential is to change and really being generous with the community can have a huge impact.”

Mr Kosloff said libraries weren’t book collectors any more, but places to connect.

“When a regional town gets a good library, suddenly there’s place for kids to go, rather than kind of wandering around aimlessly,” he said.

“It enables a place for somebody at a VCE level who might live a fair way out to actually study and focus on what they’re doing.

“A place for mum to take the kids to be interested in books for the first time. It’s about their contribution back to the community not so much what these buildings look like.”

Other finalists include an Anglesea beach house, Burnt Earth for architects Wardle, the Aireys Inlet Primary School Art and Music Hub for Sibling Architecture and the shop fit-out for Murran, a Geelong Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business, retail and arts hub in Malop St.