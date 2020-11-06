Westfield rent collection lifts to 96% despite disputes

Local Westfield owner the Scentre Group is reaping more rent from its malls as it recovers from the coronavirus crisis but is still in dispute with about 11% of its retailers over concessions they are seeking to cover the worst of the pandemic.

The company, led by Peter Allen, says its operations are recovering but a mix of small retailers covered under the Morrison government’s leasing code and larger chains are yet to strike deals with the landlord.

The September quarter was also marked by lockouts of brand chains, including Noni B owner Mosaic Brands and Strandbags stores, although both disputes were settled.

Property executives report that Scentre has also taken a hard line in chasing up rents, which could backfire longer term as it seeks to lure tenants into signing up again in its malls, although they said it had also been effective in generating payments.

Some chains, led by Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments, have flagged they are pushing for turnover-based deals, which Scentre has so far rejected, and department stores have flagged they want to cut back their spaces.

The landlord has struck rental deals with 89% of the 3600 brands in its malls but said it was in talks with 301 small retailers and 112 larger chains.