Coronavirus impact on shopping centre properties revealed

The pain in the retail sector has been put on stark display with Chadstone co-owner Vicinity Centres slashing the value of its entire portfolio by nearly $2bn as the coronavirus pandemic discourages shoppers from visiting shopping centres.

The company, whose portfolio is heavily weighted towards Victoria and Melbourne, has been harder hit than rival Scentre, which owns the Australian Westfield empire, and it could be hurt more if Victorian lockdowns drag on.

The pandemic is looming over the mall sector and further heavy writedowns are expected during the December half if foot traffic remain subdued. Superannuation funds are heavily exposed to the downturn, given they have stakes in many of the country’s largest shopping centres directly or via specialist funds, which have also been hit by a string of writedowns over the past year.

“This remains a highly uncertain and evolving environment, as demonstrated by current circumstances in Victoria. Any reductions in discretionary retail spending and lower retail activity may continue to have an adverse impact on the valuation of Vicinity’s assets,” Vicinity chief executive Grant Kelley said.

Values have plunged as many tenants are yet to agree on rental discounts for the last lockdown and the longer-term implications of a drawn-out recession, including higher mall vacancies and lower rents, are now slamming retail landlords.

With a second wave of coronavirus cases sweeping through Victoria and parts of NSW, deeper cuts are expected over the remainder of the year, with valuations a lagging indicator of the pain being felt by both landlords and their tenants.