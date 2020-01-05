Western Sydney’s Llandilo Fruit Market listed for $3.15m

The Llandilo Fruit Market is for sale.

Western Sydney fruit and vegetable shop the Llandilo Fruit Market remains on the market following pre-Christmas renovations, priced at $3.15 million.

The two-hectare property located at 312 Third Ave, Llandilo, features a freestanding four-bedroom home as well as a number of undercover truck bays, cool rooms, a storage room and the renovated commercial shopfront.

The fully tiled freestanding home has four large bedrooms with the main having its own ensuite, ducted airconditioning and a slow combustion fireplace. The rumpus room also has its own kitchenette.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The fruit and vegetable store has been popular for over thirty years, and is uniquely set up with multiple sheds, storage rooms and covered truck bays with three phase power.

There is also a dam on the property and enough land to farm or grow produce.

CoreLogic figures show the property was last listed August 2017 for $5.299 million and withdrawn from sale October 2017.

This article from The Daily Telegraph originally appeared as “Llandilo Fruit Market for sale following pre-Christmas facelift”.