Western Sydney site’s value increases ten-fold in $10.23m sale

An industrial development site near the upcoming Western Sydney International Airport has increased its value ten-fold after selling in a 17 day settlement.

Located at 140 Martin Rd, the 5.5 hectare Badgerys Creek site was previously purchased by a private investor who acquired it for $1.5 million in 2016 as a land banking opportunity.

Marketed by Ray White Commercial Western Sydney agents Joseph Assaf, Victor Sheu, and Troy Wang, the site sold for $10.23 million.

The proposed flight paths for western Sydney’s new multibillion-dollar airport were released this week, alongside an online tool for locals to measure how much noise they will have to bear with when aircraft take off in 2026.

MORE:

‘Less desirable’ How flight paths could impact your property value

Epping’s sales bonanza continues

‘Blind guy’ gamble to reap fintech guru $15m+

Suburbs like Erskine Park, Kemps Creek and Mount Vernon – were revealed to be among areas where aircraft noise could reach as high as 70 decibels by 2033.

Despite the concerns of noise among local residents, investors have continued to show interest in the broader Aerotropolis – with the Martin Rd site purchased by a local developer.

“The purchaser had been looking at getting in the aerotropolis precinct for a while, however, was waiting for the right opportunity,” Mr Assaf said.

“He saw this street to be a ‘key and pivotal’ location, providing direct access to the new Western Sydney International Airport.

“He intends to build industrial units and capitalise on the forecasted increase in demand for logistics near the new airport.”

Mr Assaf said demand for properties in the new airport precinct was strong.

“Interest in this property was very strong as the airport has now reached the milestone of 50 per cent completion,” he said.

“The market has been very deep with high demand from developers and land bankers keen to secure sites in such a fundamental location.

“The first Aerotropolis hotel project has recently been revealed, and prominent development groups are actively working on the masterplan for their industrial park.

“Additionally, the government is pushing through infrastructure development in the area. Given these factors, it is foreseeable that the business, industrial, and employment sectors in the area will continue to expand and flourish.”