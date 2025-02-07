Wendy’s burgers: Manor Lakes set to be home to first store in Victoria

Victoria’s first-ever Wendy’s looks likely to be opening at Manor Lakes Park Hub, with industry sources tipping the fast-food giant to fire up its grills in Melbourne’s west.

The Wendy’s drive-thru would join a wave of major brands setting up shop at the new retail precinct, where Nando’s, Supercheap Auto, and Ampol have also been linked to upcoming tenancies.

Developer Ranfurlie Asset Management’s chief executive Cameron Male declined to comment on the rumoured tenancies but said they’re in discussions with multiple businesses.

“Ranfurlie Asset Management is in close discussions with various retailers regarding potential opportunities at Manor Lakes Park Hub,” Mr Male said.

Only Bunnings Warehouse and Petstock have been officially announced so far, with Bunnings already under construction and expected to open in late 2025.

The addition of Wendy’s would be a major score for Manor Lakes and surrounding suburbs, with the American burger chain making a return to Australia this year after opening its first new store in Surfers Paradise.

Master franchisee The Flynn Group, which also acquired Pizza Hut Australia in 2023, has partnered with Wendy’s to roll out 200 stores across the country.

Known for its square burgers, Frosty desserts, and signature fresh beef patties, the chain’s Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast was the first store opened last month.

Each Wendy’s store is expected to create up to 40 jobs.

Mr Male said the community’s response to existing developments like Manor Lakes Central had been overwhelmingly positive, with strong interest in more retail and dining options.

“The Manor Lakes community has responded very favourably to Manor Lakes Central, evident by traffic flow and the ongoing growth of the retailers within the centre,” he said.

With work on Bunnings already in progress, the Manor Lakes Park Hub project is rolling out in stages.

Mr Male said about 50 construction workers were currently on-site, with job numbers expected to rise as work ramps up.

Once fully operational, the new precinct is tipped to generate more than 350 jobs, with many expected to be filled by local workers.

While Wendy’s remains unconfirmed, Mr Male said Ranfurlie Asset Management is committed to delivering a diverse retail offering for the area.

“Ranfurlie Asset Management are really excited about the potential this new retail development has for the local Manor Lakes community,” he said.

“Not only will it create job opportunities and drive local economic growth, but it will also provide new spaces for residents to connect, shop, and engage while introducing much-wanted retail brands into the local area.”

The existing Manor Lakes Central Shopping Centre currently has stores such as Kmart, Coles, Best & Less, and Anytime Fitness.

It also houses a Kingswim swim school and a Sparrow Early Learning Centre.

The Herald Sun has reached out to Wendy’s for comment.

