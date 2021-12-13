Wave of development starts on new $50m surf park at Sydney’s Olympic Park

The $50 million development within Sydney Olympic Park precinct is expected to deliver a “crystal clear surf lagoon”, similar in size to the SCG. Picture: URBNSURF

Construction has begun on a $50 million artificial surf park in Sydney, to feature a diamond-shaped surf lagoon as big as the SCG, pumping out “perfect, ocean-like waves” year-round.

URBNSURF, the business behind Australia’s first commercial surf park URBNSURF Melbourne, is behind the new 3.6-hectare facility at Olympic Park, 14km west of the CBD, which is set to open in early 2023 after groundworks started this month.

Like the Melbourne park, URBNSURF Sydney will feature left and right-hand swells of up to 2m, using the same technology that generates a wave every eight seconds.

It will also feature a high-performance centre, workspaces, a licensed café and rooftop bar, a yoga studio, a leisure pool for families, a skate park, a surf academy run by expert coaches, beach cabanas, a surf shop, and a playground.

It’s expected to attract about 300,000 surfers a year.

An alternative break, sans competition

Damon Tudor, chief executive of URBNSURF, said the start of work on the project put a line under a “crazy couple of years” thanks to the pandemic.

“Being a Sydneysider myself, I know how blessed we are with the beautiful beaches just minutes from the city, but I also know how competitive it can be to catch a perfect wave when everyone is making the most of some of the great breaks on our doorstep,” Mr Tudor said.

“URBNSURF Sydney will provide an alternative break that will pump perfect waves regardless of the conditions, guaranteeing 10 to 12 perfect waves per surfer in just one hour, in a crystal-clear surf lagoon.”

Luke Madden, chief executive of Surfing New South Wales, said the establishment of a surf academy at the attraction would benefit future stars of the sport.

“Whether you’re just starting out, in training for your next surf trip, or preparing for a competition, (the academy) will be well equipped to improve your ability,” Mr Madden said.

Lagoons proving popular world over

Noel Dempsey, business director at Pico Play, a consultancy firm that specialises in the delivery of tourism and leisure attractions, said surf parks are the fastest–growing attraction segment in the world right now.

“Despite having some the best coastal breaks in the world, there will be an enormous demand [from the surfing community around Sydney] for perfect consistent waves, every day to hone their skills,” Mr Dempsey said.

“URBNSURF is able to provide a consistent wave to your selection when you want it and that will be a very big driver.

“The idea that you can self-select the waves you want and practice on them is quite mouth-watering.”

He said surf parks are proving popular and profitable the world over.

“Every country is looking to introduce a surf lagoon and consequently introduce a whole new market to the sport. Weather also has no barriers. A recent surf lagoon in Switzerland with snow on the peaks shows that there is no shortage of surfers wanting to take the plunge.”

Lori Modde, general manager of tourism consultancy Visitor Economy Development, said the park would be a “great addition” to the Olympic Park precinct.

Ms Modde said it would provide “an increase in the length of stay and yield from tourists that come to Sydney” as well as attracting locals.

“There will be a market for those that want the fun of waves without the three “s” words – sand, salt, and sharks,” she said.

“It will provide an alternative but not replace the experience of a beach visit, as the motivations and emotions they seek would be mostly completely different.”