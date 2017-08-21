Waterfront workplaces you can buy right now

If work’s got you down, why not consider starting afresh with a waterfront workplace that enjoys stunning beach or river views?

A number of waterside commercial properties are currently on the market across Australia, offering million-dollar outlooks and some with attached business opportunities.

Yeppoon, QLD

Just across the road from an idyllic, unspoilt beach on the Queensland coast, this convenience and takeaway store at Yeppoon, near Rockhampton, is being touted for its future development potential.

Known as Beachside 66, the property is fully tenanted, with long-term operators in place at the convenience store and neighbouring hairdresser, and has an asking price of $1.2 million.

But agents say the the 1672sqm block holds future value as a development site, in an area experiencing considerable transformation and growth.

Under its current setup, the property includes a fully-equipped kitchen, a covered outdoor seating area and the adjoining building that houses the hairdresser.

It is listed for sale through L.J. Hooker Yeppoon’s Sean Appleton.

Matilda’s Restaurant, Nambucca Heads, NSW

Buy a beautifully positioned New South Wales waterfront property, as well as the business that occupies it, in a $1.15 million offering at Nambucca Heads.

The prominent corner site is home to the popular Matilda’s Restaurant, but also has the potential for apartments to be built above it, with the site zoned as a neighbourhood centre.

The 748sqm parcel has a height limit of 8.5m, which would ensure sweeping views of the Nambucca River.

The property and the long-established business are available on a walk in, walk out basis, and are being listed through Nambucca Valley Property’s David Winton.

North Stradbroke Island, Queensland

Less than $1 million will get you this restaurant and piece of residential land at Amity Point on Queensland’s North Stradbroke Island.

Leased to the Seashells restaurant and cafe, the site also has approved plans for a double-storey home at the rear, which would offer water views.

The 1160sqm landholding returns $68,640 annually, plus outgoings, on a five-year lease that began late in 2016 and has a further five-year option.

Straddie Sales and Rentals’ Karen Garrett is marketing the property, which, when developed could also lend itself to additional commercial premises, a holiday home or residential rental property.

Marino, SA

True 270-degree water views and a readymade business await at Marino, just south of Adelaide, with the Marino Rocks Cafe currently on the market.

The popular restaurant (also pictured top), is being listed for the first time in 20 years, with its long-time owners opting for a lifestyle change.

The elevated, two-storey property has five licensed areas, including bars, dining and alfresco facilities, function spaces and a strong takeaway food trade.

It has lower level seating for 70, and room for 140 upstairs.

Agents Marco and Pat Schinella, from The Agency, say there is also scope to transform the second level into a residence. The property is for sale by negotiation.