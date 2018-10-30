Watch Melbourne Storm and Victory train from your office window

The Cremorne office looks out over Gosch’s Paddock, AAMI Park and Melbourne Park.

Two new spaces in a Melbourne office precinct overlooking AAMI Park and the MCG could have sports lovers all pumped up.

The properties at 381 Punt Rd, Cremorne, span 564sqm and also come with 13 underground car parks that, according to local agents, are as “rare as gold”.

Castran’s Lachlan Castran says workers will have a perfect view of NRL club Melbourne Storm’s and A-League club Melbourne’s Victory’s training ground, Gosch’s Paddock, while also being situated in the city’s bustling business hub.

“It is the hottest office precinct in Melbourne and widely known in Australia and the creative fabric of Cremorne draws the owner occupiers,” Castran says.

He points to big name companies that have headquarters in the area, boosting the suburb’s office credentials, including Tesla, Uber, Carsales.com.au and Seek.

“That’s just the high level but if you step back from the multinational names there are a lot of small groups as well as a lot of creative, design and marketing companies.

“With a lot of comparable sales the limiting factor has been car spaces, but 381 Punt Rd doesn’t fall short by having 13 spaces on the title”.

CBRE agent Nathan Mufale says access to transport and the city are also key features and there has been strong interest from “local, domestic, investors and investor occupiers”.

“It is brand new and it is close to 600sqm of new office space.”

“The location is in the heart of the Richmond sporting precinct and it’s only a stone’s throw away from the CBD,” he says.

Cremorne has been experiencing unprecedented tenant demand in recent years and has the lowest vacancy rate on the CBD fringe.

The offices are befitting for a variety of businesses and are being offered separately or together on a three-year net lease returning $375,000 per annum, with favourable clauses to suit occupiers.

Expressions of interest close November 16.