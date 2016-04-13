Warringah Golf Club to sell off clubhouse site

Warringah Golf Club is selling the site of its clubhouse.

Part of North Manly’s Warringah Golf Club is expected to become a residential development after the club announced it is selling its clubhouse.

The property at 397 Condamine St is being offered for sale for the first time since the Warringah Golf Club acquired the site and built its first clubhouse on it in 1939.

The sale will allow the club to relocate its clubhouse to a better site on the course proper, with the current clubhouse situated across the road from the course.

CBRE’s Aaron Arias and Richard Gell have been appointed to sell the property via an expressions of interest, which close on April 21.

Gell says the clubhouse site is expected to draw strong interest from residential developers, with sites in North Manly increasingly hard to come by.

“Parcels of this land size very rarely come to the market in North Manly and as such, it offers an opportunity to provide a unique end product in a tightly held location,” Gell says.

“Strategically located in one of Sydney’s most desirable areas, this site is expected to appeal to a gamut of prospective buyers who are looking to capitalise on its value uplift through potential residential development.”

The 4071sqm property overlooks the eastern side of the golf course and has frontages to Condamine St and James St.

“The site benefits from strong residential market fundamentals, including close proximity to Westfield Warringah Mall, reputable schools and frequent public transport into the Sydney CBD,” Gell says.

The clubhouse relocation has been touted as part of the development of a combined sports club and other associated sports facilities in surrounding parkland.

Warringah Golf Club’s current clubhouse was built in 1968 and was renovated in 2000