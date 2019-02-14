Want to run ‘The Paddo’ in Perth?

The lease at Perth’s Paddington Ale House is up for grabs.

Here’s your chance to run one of Perth’s most well-known watering holes, the Paddington Ale House.

The iconic 87-year-old pub, known affectionately as ‘The Paddo’, is being offered for lease, with a fresh operator sought to create another chapter for the popular venue.

But you’d better be quick – expressions of interest to take over the long-term lease close on March 12.

The landmark pub at 141 Scarborough Beach Rd, Mt Hawthorn, offers a prime corner site, with a trading area of 1676sqm and a location just opposite a Woolworths-anchored shopping centre.

Inside it has a restaurant, bar and alfresco dining, as well as accommodation.

The venue is licensed to hold 520 patrons and is being marketed by CBRE’s Ryan McGinnity and Chloe Mason, who say there may never be a better opportunity to get into one of the city’s most popular pubs.

“’The Paddo’ is a Perth institution, being one of the city’s most well-frequented hotels over its 87-year existence,” McGinnity says.

“Not only does it benefit from an established reputation, but ‘The Paddo’s’ position in a strong growth area will underpin its future success as a highly frequented venue.”

‘The Paddo’ is just 4km from Perth’s CBD, and Mason says it is poised to capitalise on strong population growth in the area.

“The Paddington Ale House has the potential to leverage off its central location in a suburb, which has a high percentage of young families with an above average median weekly income,” she says.