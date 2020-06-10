Want to run Hobart’s New Sydney Hotel?
What would it be like to run the New Sydney Hotel?
It’s is a pretty common question for anyone who has enjoyed a pint or two at this historic Hobart watering hole — and now someone will realise that dream.
Knight Frank has listed the leasehold and business for sale — not the building — and the property agency expects there will be plenty of interest.
Sales consultant John Blacklow says the pub has always been one of the best in Hobart, with a consistently high revenue over a long period.
“Even in this climate, I expect a lot of interest,” he says.
“The vendor, Gary Lawrence, will offer attractive terms to the right lessee.”
Blacklow says the pub has a reputation for excellent food and a vibrant atmosphere.
“It has a fantastic character and ambience,” he says.
“They have always had a big following, and the Irish bands that play there are hugely popular.”
The two-storey pub in Bathurst St, built in 1835, is regarded as one of the oldest in Australia.
On the ground floor there is a bar, dining room, entertainment area and an office, plus a laneway with a servery bar.
On the first level there are more function, meeting and dining areas.
Blacklow says a few Hobart hotels have changed hands recently, but options for this sort of property were drying up.
“There are no other Hobart pubs on the market that I am aware of,” he said.
“I recently sold the Cascade Hotel, Queens Head Hotel, Republic Bar, Club Hotel, Central Hotel and T42, so there are really none left.”
Expressions of interest close on July 16.
This article from The Mercury originally appeared as “New Sydney Hotel leasehold and business for sale”.