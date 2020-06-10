Want to run Hobart’s New Sydney Hotel?

New Sydney Hotel’s leasehold and business to be sold by expressions of interest. Picture: SUPPLIED

What would it be like to run the New Sydney Hotel?

It’s is a pretty common question for anyone who has enjoyed a pint or two at this historic Hobart watering hole — and now someone will realise that dream.

Knight Frank has listed the leasehold and business for sale — not the building — and the property agency expects there will be plenty of interest.

Sales consultant John Blacklow says the pub has always been one of the best in Hobart, with a consistently high revenue over a long period.

“Even in this climate, I expect a lot of interest,” he says.

“The vendor, Gary Lawrence, will offer attractive terms to the right lessee.”

Blacklow says the pub has a reputation for excellent food and a vibrant atmosphere.

“It has a fantastic character and ambience,” he says.

“They have always had a big following, and the Irish bands that play there are hugely popular.”

The two-storey pub in Bathurst St, built in 1835, is regarded as one of the oldest in Australia.

On the ground floor there is a bar, dining room, entertainment area and an office, plus a laneway with a servery bar.

On the first level there are more function, meeting and dining areas.

Blacklow says a few Hobart hotels have changed hands recently, but options for this sort of property were drying up.

“There are no other Hobart pubs on the market that I am aware of,” he said.