Walker building to tower over Parramatta

Billionaire Lang Walker will build the largest ever skyscraper in the western Sydney hub of Parramatta after securing an agreement with the NSW government to house thousands of public servants.

Walker last month won approval for the development of two commercial towers in Sydney’s west as part of the $2 billion Parramatta Square project.

His group has beaten stiff competition from Dexus Property Group and Scentre Group to house the public servants, who will occupy more than 62,000sqm in the precinct’s fourth tower.

Walker is one of Australia’s richest men and has been pushing ahead on major office developments across the country as demand lifts. His company will develop five buildings at Parramatta Square.

The billionaire welcomed news of the government commitment. “It will provide a real impetus to the growth of Sydney’s western hub,” he says. “This is really a statement about providing Sydney with a second CBD.”

Walker will build three office towers, the ­Aspire apartment tower and another building for the City of Parramatta council.

The National Australia Bank this month committed to the precinct’s third tower, taking 35,000sqm across 13 floors. The NSW government commitment leaves only one building — Tower 6 — left to be filled.

Tower 4 will house more than 4000 public servants, including more than 1600 planning and environment staff who will shift from the Sydney CBD by 2019.

NSW Minister for Finance, Services and Property Dominic Perrottet says the project will provide a major public service base in Parramatta and boost the city’s west.

The government wanted to create a western Sydney planning and environment hub and a further 1600 Department of Finance, Services and Innovation staff already in western Sydney will also shift to the tower.

The NSW government has shifted more than 4200 public service jobs to western Sydney, including more than 1800 at the Department of Education.

