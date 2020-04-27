WA commercial property to share in $155m coronavirus relief

The West Australian Government has announced a $154.5 million rental relief package to help tenants, landlords and the construction industry impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The package includes $30 million for grants of up to $2000 to help struggling residential tenants pay rent, $100 million in land tax concessions for commercial landlords and $24.5 million to support the building the construction industry in maintaining a skilled workforce.

Under the scheme, renters who have lost their jobs or are facing financial hardship can apply for grants of up to four weeks’ rent, to a maximum of $2000. The grants are paid directly to landlords to contribute towards the tenant’s rental payments.

In addition, land tax grants equivalent to 25% of a landlord’s 2019-2020 tax bill are available for commercial landlords who freeze a minimum of three months’ rent and outgoings for small businesses that have suffered a 30% reduction in turnover due to COVID-19.

The move comes in addition to the WA Government’s six-month freeze on rent rises, a moratorium on residential and commercial evictions from March 30 and a $25 million small business rent relief package announced last month.

WA is the latest state to introduce such a scheme, following New South Wales and Victoria, Queensland and the ACT.

WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt said the scheme provides targeted assistance for both tenants and landlords of commercial and residential properties at a time beset by the financial pressures of COVID-19.

“These are important supports for landlords and tenants,” he said.