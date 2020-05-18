Vote looms on development at Hobart’s former K&D timber yard

The proposal sits on the site to the left of the former K&D hardware store, which is earmarked to become university student accommodation. Picture: MATHEW FARRELL

Hobart City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday night to vote on an application for a new CBD apartment block.

Giameos Constructions and Developments has lodged plans for the former K&D timber yard at 90 Melville St with the council.

The development application is for demolition of the existing building and construction of a new building with three below-ground levels of car parking and nine above-ground levels of commercial tenancies, including a ground floor cafe and 55 residential apartments.

Following the removal of the timber yard operation, the site is currently being used for private car parking.

The proposed complex would be directly next to the proposed University of Tasmania student accommodation on the former K&D retail store site.

The building would be broken up into six connected elements, with the highest point of the building being 30m. It would include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Council planning officers have recommended Council approve the project, with conditions including a public artwork plan for the forecourt, a landscaping plan and a traffic plan.

