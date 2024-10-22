Victoria’s top-tier horse training farms that are home to Melbourne Cup winners on the market right now

Horse lovers are in luck with a number of equestrian-centred properties listed for sale across Victoria, some of which were home to award-winning stallions, trainers and jockeys.

From Beremboke to Nar Nar Goon North, Melbourne Cup champions have lived at some of these top-tier properties steeped in history.

Notable training grounds that have recently hit the market include Macedon Lodge from pub mogul Bruce Dixon and Hyland Farm in Nar Nar Goon North, owned by horsing great Pat Hyland.

RELATED: Rare Victorian farm has its own private beach

Real estate guru’s Vic hotspot suburbs for 2025

Skyrocketing prices and plummeting construction productivity impact affordability

Elders Real Estate Geelong rural and lifestyle sales manager Peter Lindeman said those looking to establish their own thoroughbred farm were after good facilities as well as being in proximity to racetracks.

However, despite many farms being revered, Ray White Rural Victoria director Jason Hellyer said Victoria had gone through one of the toughest periods in terms of selling farming, regional and rural properties.

“It’s probably been the tightest I’ve seen in 15 years. So although we’ve got some terrific thoroughbred farms that we’re marketing here in Victoria, it’s not easy,” Mr Hellyer said.

“There’s a limited pool of qualified buyers that understand the industry and actually have the funds available to purchase many of these farms.”

Here are four horse training farms on the market right now around the state.

MACEDON LODGE

Former Spotless boss Bruce Dixon has listed one of the nation’s top racehorse training farms for sale.

The founder of Dixon Hospitality, now the 200-plus pub conglomerate Australian Venue Co, purchased Macedon Lodge at 79 Tucketts Rd, Mount Macedon for $19.5m in April 2022.

He bought the famed training farm from property developer and businessman Lloyd Williams, who also holds the record as a thoroughbred owner to have won the most Melbourne Cups.

Williams’ family ran the property initially as their private training grounds before Mr Dixon expanded its use to host other horse trainers and horses.

Now it’s expected to fetch about $30m since Mr Dixon’s expansion over his short tenure of ownership, spanning across 120ha.

The Weekly Times reported that Mr Dixon increased the size of the property, which has approval to house 225 horses.

More than 30 Group One winners have trained at Macedon Lodge with the first being Ethereal that won both the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup in 2001.

HYLAND FARM

The sprawling horse training property ‘Hyland Farm’ of Melbourne Cup-winning jockey and trainer Pat Hyland has listed for sale.

Hyland is known for winning the 1985 Melbourne Cup with his horse What A Nuisance as well as Caulfield Cup, Golden Slipper and W.S. Cox Plate, otherwise known as racing’s Grand Slam.

Now, his famed horse training farm at 365 Seymour Rd, Nar Nar Goon North is on the market with an $11m-$12m price tag.

Spanning a whopping 42ha, the property has meticulously maintained pastures with eight fenced paddocks that support 80 head of cattle and four ponies.

The four-bedroom main residence was built in 2019 and designed by Vibe Design, including three bathrooms, high-end finishes, large living areas and a pool.

There’s also about 6ha of developable land as well as two machinery sheds that could be used for other uses.

Expressions of Interest close on Wednesday November 27 at 3pm.

MANNINGTREE PARK

A stud farm an hour and a half west of Melbourne that’s had 10 horses compete in the Melbourne Cup since 2011 has come up for sale.

Manningtree Park at 522 Beremboke Rd, Beremboke has 14 stables, seven undercover sand yards, 12 large paddocks and 25 smaller paddocks across its 33ha.

Sellers Darren and Elizabeth Dance started Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock in 1997 where horses are trained and syndicated from its Beremboke base.

They’ve had ten runners in the Melbourne Cup with five top 10 finishers including Jakkalberry in 2012 coming third and Heartbreak City in 2016 coming second.

The couple also have also had their horses race in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States.

Now, they’re selling their farm with circa $3m price hopes.

Aside from its array of horse-related facilities, the property also offers a separate office complex with staff accommodation and tea rooms, a floodlit tennis court, gymnasium, and a main residence.

Ray White Rural Victoria director Jason Hellyer said it was very well set up and was in a good location between Geelong and Ballarat.

He added that Mr Danse was quite involved in building the property’s infrastructure including paddock networks and fencing.

SUMA PARK ESTATE

The historic Suma Park Estate built for infamous racehorse breeder James Wilson in 1888 is for sale.

Wilson trained the 1873 Melbourne Cup winner Don Juan and 1876 champion Briseis, and his son trained the 1899 Cup winner Merriwee.

He established ‘Frankfurt-on Sea’, now known as Suma Park, and the heritage-listed stables which housed up to 24 racehorses.

Suma Park Estate at 2135 Bellarine Highway, Point Lonsdale is now listed with a circa $12m asking price — a $2m reduction from when it was first listed at the start of the year for $14m.

There are two titles that are being sold either altogether or in two parcels – one spanning about 17ha and another on 23ha with the Suma Park homestead.

The main residence on the property was designed by prominent Melbourne architect J.T. Conlon and retains original features like the ornate fireplaces and high ceilings with ceiling roses.

Wilson is also connected to the earlier St Albans Homestead in Geelong’s eastern suburbs, also designed by Conlon.

While the home serves as a function spaces for weddings and other celebrations today, it could be transformed into a private home.

Elders Real Estate Geelong rural and lifestyle sales manager Peter Lindeman said it was a historic homestead with quite a lot of accommodation.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

RELATED: QIC puts Melbourne’s Woodgrove mall on the block

Late ad guru’s swank $2m South Melb office for sale

Lendlease taps Japanese firm to back $500m Docklands tower

sarah.petty@news.com.au