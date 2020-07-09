Victorian industries brace for second lockdown hit

The lockdown of Melbourne that has left major firms unsure when they will return to their offices and CBD retailers shuttered is hitting listed property developers and investors.

While building sites are remaining open, more retailers are tipped to follow the lead of Premier Investments in shutting down stores, with hospitality operators already facing hefty closure costs.

The Property Council of Australia (PCA) on Wednesday wrote to the Andrews government requesting an extension of stimulus to the city of Melbourne.

The peak property group is seeking expanded payroll tax waivers to help cash-strapped medium-sized businesses and further land tax relief under the Morrison government’s tenancy code.

It is also pressing for more projects to be assessed by Victoria’s recovery task force, which has approved a series of major projects, and for grants for small CBD businesses.

PCA Victoria executive director Cressida Wall dubs the challenges facing the city as unique. “The response from governments at all levels needs to be targeted at ensuring the economic impacts of the pandemic are mitigated as much as possible,” she says.

