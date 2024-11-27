Victorian government set to put Mt Baw Baw, Lake Mountain up for sale

The Victorian government has raised eyebrows as it prepares to list snow-play resorts on Lake Mountain and Mt Baw Baw, in summer.

An expressions of interest campaign is slated to start for the two sites at the start of December, with no price indicated for them so far.

The campaign will run until January, despite summer generally being considered one of the more challenging times to list alpine property.

RELATED: Melbourne home prices tipped to fall further in 2025

‘Use bucket to flush’: Would you pay $95k for this home?

Eerie abandoned mansion left to rot for 15 years

It also comes off the back of two consecutive poor ski seasons with limited snowfall.

In an announcement of the upcoming sale, Alpine Resorts Victoria who runs the two sites have also indicated they have “not been able to achieve a commercially viable model”.

The announcement from the government indicates that they have “enhanced the profitability of commercial services” for the two mountains and “reduced operational costs”.

“While ARV remains committed to delivering further efficiencies at Lake Mountain and Mt Baw Baw, it acknowledges that other commercial entities may be better positioned to run these mountains in a more efficient and effective way,” the statement said.

“Importantly, other commercial operators may have capacity to invest in the tourism offerings of these destinations to provide them with a vibrant and sustainable future.”

But the unusual timing and open admission of the bleak commercial situations of the properties has local and alpine real estate experts raising concerns for the planned sales.

Industry sources said most of the existing operators were already heavily exposed to the weather-sensitive ski industry and after enduring their second straight year of lacklustre winter snow falls would be “reluctant” to look at either site without a very attractive price.

Vail Resorts are already heavily exposed with the ownership of both Mount Hotham and Falls Creek resorts.

The Grollo family, who own substantial chunks of Mt Buller including the mountain’s ski lift company, would be increasing their reliance on good snowfall by making a purchase.

Meanwhile Merlin Entertainments, who own the Otway Fly zip line tourist spot, are actively looking to sell their alpine attraction, and industry experts would likely regard Baw Baw or Lake Mountain as too small of an operation to take on.

MORE: Melbourne’s share house suburbs leading landlord backlash

Alpine real estate sales regular John Castran said that the government was considering a headlease scenario employed at Threadbow in NSW — underwhich other parties would sublease properties and still have to pay all water and sewerage, was unexpected — and not necessarily palatable for the private sector.

Mr Castran said Lake Mountain was “transactable”, but while “gorgeous”, Mt Baw Baw — where the government has installed a handful of ski lifts — would be a hard sell.

“But I don’t think anyone would buy Baw Baw, it’s too hard to get to,” he said.

“There’s not enough snow there, and it’s not high enough.

“So there’s no development potential. There’s not enough ski lifts.

“Even at $1 you would have to assume so many costs.”

The agent noted that Lake Mountain’s value was difficult to predict, but could be anywhere from just $5m with an ongoing payment to the government in perpetuity, to closer to $100m for a 99-year lease scenario where it was a one-off payment.

In both cases, Mr Castran said “I don’t know who the buyer is”.

“The question is, how much will someone pay for something that loses money?”

The agent added that in addition to staffing and resourcing the mountain resorts, neither had power connected and required costly generators to run electricity as well as to fire up snow-making machines.

Baw Baw Real Estate director Ben Codling said while he mostly sold lifestyle properties off the mountain, the region’s real estate market typically shut down for December and most of January.

“In summer, it does slow down, and only kicks back in around mid-January,” Mr Codling said.

“I would usually tell people not to sell in December and January. There’s staff parties, holidays and Christmas. So it is an odd time, you would have thought they’d wait for coating of snow.”

Mr Codling added that while he had secured a number of sales this spring, the area’s property market was “not thriving”.

However, he said if a private operator could be found to take on Mt Baw Baw, it would likely give the area a boost.

Mr Castran added that while unprofitable, both sites did provide a benefit to the state’s bigger ski resorts — as they drew snow-play tourists and young families away from the taller mountains that did not have the carparking to cater to additional crowds.

He added that any buyer would likely be seeking guarantees from the government that they would not seek to extract further revenue from the sites with taxation changes in the future, following this year’s increase to land tax and a looming short-stay accommodation levy.

Both of the government moves impact alpine property markets, where many residences are owned as a secondary home or investment and often leased short term during ski seasons.

Interested parties will make offers via Buying for Victoria, with a tender process to be announced early in December.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: ‘Gutted it’: Former AFL star reveals huge pub play

Melbourne auctions: Interstate buyer numbers increase as city’s median house value stagnates

Melbourne housing affordability: Units in sought-after suburbs offer big discounts