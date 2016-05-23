Vicinity Centres in $55m deal for DFO Brisbane

Vicinity Centres will take over the management of DFO Brisbane.

Vicinity Centres has added yet another Direct Factory Outlets shopping centre to its stable, paying $55 million for DFO Brisbane.

The property group will take over the management of the DFO business at Brisbane Airport under a sublease from Brisbane Airport Corporation, which holds the head lease over the land and owns the buildings.

Vicinity’s latest acquisition comes just weeks after it announced it had entered into a $145 million agreement with Perth Airport to build a DFO on airport land.

The Brisbane deal will bring its number of Outlet Centres under management to six.

Vicinity CEO and managing director Angus McNaughton says acquiring the DFO Brisbane business was a part of the 2010 deal that saw it take control of four Direct Factory Outlets facilities across Victoria and New South Wales.

“Vicinity has been operating DFO Outlet Centres since 2010 following the acquisition of four assets, DFO Homebush in New South Wales, and DFO South Wharf, DFO Essendon and DFO Moorabbin in Victoria,” McNaughton says.

“As part of the DFO asset acquisition by Vicinity in 2010, Vicinity obtained a first right over the DFO Brisbane business. Today’s announcement follows Vicinity exercising this right.”