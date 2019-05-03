Boutique hotel chain announces new Queen Vic Market location

The hotel’s interiors will be designed by Mostaghim and Associates director Ashkan Mostaghim. Picture supplied

Sydney-based boutique hotel chain Veriu has announced it will open an 111-room hotel at Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Market in late 2022, as part of PDG Corporation’s $450m redevelopment of the historic Munro precinct.

Veriu CEO Zed Sanjana said the Munro site was chosen as the location for the company’s first Veriu-branded Melbourne property as it would afford guests easy access to “the City of Melbourne’s largest community hub”.

“Veriu is a neighbourhood hotel brand. We carefully select sites which are adjacent to major hubs for F&B, retail, culture and arts – so that our guests can enjoy the benefits of the surrounding neighbourhood,” he told realcommercial.com.au.

“The Queen Victoria Market is one of the most iconic sites in Melbourne and is the most visited attraction in Victoria. As such, we believe it is the perfect location to establish our first Veriu hotel in Melbourne.”

The announcement comes roughly 14 months after Veriu first entered the Melbourne market through the acquisition of the Punthill Apartment Hotel Group.

Since then, the company has announced plans to open two Punthill-branded properties in Ivanhoe and Alphington, a 95-room, Veriu-branded hotel in Collingwood, and a 144-room, Veriu-branded hotel in Green Square, Sydney – to name but a few.

The four properties are part of an ambitious national expansion that Sanjana hopes will deliver between 20 and 30 Veriu-branded hotels within the next ten years.