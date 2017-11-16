Unique venue: Manly ferry could be yours

It’s seen better years, but this former Manly Ferry — currently docked at Berrys Bay — has been listed for sale.

The South Steyne is arguably the most famous Manly ferry, and the options are endless for the eventual new owner.

The vessel is currently set up as a floating restaurant for 550 people, but the listing on Tradeboats.com.au suggests a buyer could “Run it as a business … live aboard, go cruising … or relocate to your destination.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“Convert to your own super yacht perhaps or even a waterfront office,” the listing suggests.

The Manly Daily reports that the current owner is looking for $2.95 million for the boat, but it also reports he is reluctant to sell.

“Selling it is actually Plan B,” Brian McDermott tells the Manly Daily.

What McDermott really wants is to have the South Steyne back in Darling Harbour as part of the proposed maritime heritage precinct that would combine the vessels of the Australian National Maritime Museum and the Sydney Heritage Fleet.

“I’d love more than anything else to get her into the maritime heritage precinct but if everything falls over, at least I won’t have sat on my hands the whole time,” he says.

“I’m confident it will go back to Darling Harbour and all the talks I’ve had with the various people have been positive.

“We just have to make it work.”

The South Steyne is a classic Art Deco former Manly ferry and an icon of the city.

According to its sale listing, it is a large capacity vessel suiting multi operational uses “from ship to unique venue, inspirational office, bar, nightclub even a very, very large home with lots of space and potential”.

“Take the vessel to anywhere in Australia and expand your business options,” the listing suggests. “It is the ultimate pop up venue.”

— with reporting from John Morcombe, Manly Daily

This article from the Mosman Daily was originally published as “How to buy your own Manly ferry”.