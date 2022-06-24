Unique opportunity to own an award-winning winery in Clare Valley

RHYTHM Stick Wines and its boutique wine property in the heart of Clare Valley is on offer to investors. Located on 89 Campbell Rd in Penwortham, just south of Clare, the property is set among the valleys and located just a stone’s throw from the region’s most prominent producers.

Rhythm Stick Wines produces estate-grown Riesling from the property’s 1.62ha vineyard. The vineyard, an architecturally-designed three-bedroom home, shedding, stock and the Rhythm Stick brand are all included in the sale. The home also features an impressive underground cellar and open-plan living and kitchen.

Colliers senior executive Nick Goode said that the business provided investors and lifestyle buyers an opportunity to gain a foothold in a tightly-held region.

“This is an excellent lifestyle opportunity and will appeal to both locals and Adelaide-based buyers who are either looking for a weekender, or to take advantage of the demand for short-term accommodation,” he said.

“The property was developed by the current owners, who established the wine brand and have been awarded several gold medals, including two trophies at the Sydney Royal Wine Show.

“The property is extremely well located around the Watervale/Penwortham stretch and is only an hour-and-a-half from the CBD and around 10 minutes’ drive to the township of Clare.”

Expressions of interest close on June 23, with offers around $1m expected.

Price: Contact agent.

Agent: Colliers, Nick Goode 0430 302 825 and Nick Dean 0411 267 136.