Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield considers selling shopping centres as coronavirus deepens

International shopping centre giant Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has pushed back billions worth of development projects and will look to sell more malls as it deals with the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which bought the international Westfield empire in a $32 billion deal struck by Sir Frank Lowy in 2018, has been severely affected by the pandemic’s impact on the United States and Europe, where it owns malls.

Unibail, which also owns other commercial properties, said its recurring net result slumped by 27.2% to €667m, as malls in some countries closed and others were hit by stay-at-home orders.

The company, which has a secondary listing on the ASX as part of the Westfield takeover, has dumped some large schemes, scaling back its development pipeline to €6.2bn, a €2.1bn drop, as it deals with the pandemic.

Chief executive Christophe Cuvillier said the first half of 2020 marked an unprecedented time as the mall owner was forced from March to substantially close most of its shopping centres for, on average, 67 days.

But he pointed to signs of recovery even as property values have slumped, as the company had an overall like-for-like portfolio revaluation of 5.1%.