Unforgettable converted Brisbane warehouse sold for $2.7m

A former church at 18-20 Bailey Street, West End, now a converted warehouse has sold for $2.7 million.

Not even a global pandemic could stop the sale of a rare converted Brisbane warehouse, which has sold cash unconditional for $2.7 million.

The property at 18-20 Bailey St, West End has eight bedrooms, five-bathrooms, and sits on a 861sqm block.

Adam Nobel, selling agent for Hugo Alexander Property Group, says the multi-level warehouse, which was once a church, has dual street access and a full internal fit-out.

Snapped up by a Toowoomba buyer, the property has more than 10 offices, two kitchens, nine toilets, state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, a 200-plus seat auditorium and is airconditioned throughout.

With the coronavirus pandemic up-ending life for many Australians, Nobel says the sale is good news for the real estate market.

“It goes to show there’s plenty of cash buyers around and that great prices can still be achieved for sellers,” Nobel says.