Underground Sydney library lauded as world’s best design

While some elements of the Green Square Library sit above the surface, much is built below ground. Picture: Tom Roe

Sydney’s Green Square Library has been recognised for its visionary design with an award that marks it as the best library design in the world.

And it’s not hard to see why.

The stunning space in the heart of Sydney won the The Architectural Review’s Library Award 2018, which pitted it against some of the best libraries (and other buildings for books) completed anywhere in the world since January 2013.

