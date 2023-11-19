Ultimate Xmas gift: Deadline to nab outback pub conveniently before Christmas

If all you want for Christmas is a pint or two, have you considered upping the merry and buying an outback pub dripping in history?

The Pine Creek Hotel is on the market with expressions of interest closing on December 7, which gives you plenty of time for gift wrapping.

Sitting 225km south of Darwin and 90km north of Katherine, this iconic watering hole is on a 5460sq m corner block with pub, motel, restaurant, cafe and pokies room.

There’s even a three-bedroom residence for the owner or manager.

With a true blue country pub feel, this place has probably not seen too many silent nights and there may be potential to deck the halls with decor more modern.

But selling agent Toni Coutts of Nutrien Harcourts GDL reckons it’s an amazing opportunity for someone with some entrepreneurial spirit.

“If I was 20 years younger, I’d consider buying it,” she said.

“You can feel the history in it.

“It’s got heaps of character and a really lovely country pub atmosphere.”

Ms Coutts said the Pine Creek Hotel has been owned by the same family since 1959 when it was built by the great outback publican Mayse Young and her husband.

Mrs Young began working at the original Pine Creek Hotel for her parents in 1930 and during her life she operated pubs in the Darwin and Katherine regions.

One of her daughters is the current owner of the Pine Creek Hotel and the casual eatery onsite is named Mayse’s Cafe.

“The pub is now looking for new owners with fresh ideas and energy to take it into a new era,” Ms Coutts said.

“It would be a shame for the pub not to continue.

“Pine Creek is a fabulous community and so vibrant, and the pub is the centre of town.”

Pine Creek had a population of 318 people at the 2021 census but the little townships sits on the intersection of the Stuart and Kakadu Highways and is known as a gateway to Kakadu National Park.

Ms Coutts said the Pine Creek Hotel had a gross turnover of $1,668,600 in 2022/23 with potential for growth.

The property is being sold freehold as a going concern, on a walk-in walk-out basis.