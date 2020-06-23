Ultimate ‘man cave’ sold within three days

The Mawson Lakes warehouse at 3/32-34 Hudson Rd was snapped up within three days of hitting the market. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Blokes who have their eye on this warehouse that has been converted into the ultimate ‘mantuary’ are all out of luck.

The Mawson Lakes property at 3/32-34 Hudson Rd – which has been converted into a gym, bar and makeshift car workshop – went under contract within three days of hitting the market.

Raine & Horne Salisbury principal Andrew Harvey, who handled the deal, wouldn’t reveal the warehouse’s sale price but says the offer was “very close to the asking price” of $369,000.

He says the 176sqm space attracted a lot of interest during its short stint on the market, particularly for its decked-out interior.