‘Mancave’ storage a $450,000 home for those special toys

9-19 Levanswell Rd, Moorabbin, is the ultimate mancave storage warehouse with units priced up to $445,000 each.

So you’ve splashed a little cash on the latest Porsche convertible or ticked the luxury boat off the bucket list.

How much more would you pay to store your latest acquisition in a place more secure than the bat cave?

Some Bayside residents are paying nearly $500,000 to buy a storage unit in Moorabbin, just to keep their special toys protected 24/7.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

A total of 62 out of the 67 high security units at the aptly named Mancave Storage at 9-19 Levanswell Rd have sold to buyers living within 7km of the facility.

And prices range from $291,000 for a 139sqm unit to an eye-watering $445,000 for a 242sqm unit.

The ultimate mancaves have been on the market for the past two years, according to DBRE director James Davie.

“We didn’t push advertising until late last year when the project was near completion,” he says.

“Interest has been and continues to be incredibly strong.”

According to the director, no other project has ever had as much interest from buyers, including downsizing couples and those wanting storage for their collection of cars and toys.

“People are happy to pay the price to store their toys away from their homes.”

This is the only storage warehouse in Melbourne that provides an on-site, live-in caretaker employed by a security firm, car wash, showers and internet connection, according to the director. Each unit has its own bathroom and the facility features 39 surveillance cameras, wide driveways, 24-hour access and roller doors that are 5m wide and 4.5m high. Davies says the owner is a local property developer whose Mancave Storage concept will be developed around Victoria and possibly interstate. “This is a place where you can securely and confidently keep anything of value or sentimentality with no worries,” he says. “And you can’t put a price on that.”

This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Baysiders snap up luxury Moorabbin mancave storage units for their toys”.