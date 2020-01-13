Ex-Savage Garden member buys Gold Coast industrial ‘man cave’
The idea of owning a man cave or sanctuary — where wealthy buyers can store their prized Maseratis or Ferraris, operate small businesses or set up an office or studio — has caught on in the Gold Coast, with developers selling twin spaces in a new Burleigh Heads development.
Savage Garden’s Daniel Jones, a musician, songwriter and record producer, has fallen “truly madly deeply” for an up-market industrial shed complex, paying about $1 million to purchase a deluxe “man cave”.
One of Australia’s most successful songwriters, the ARIA award-winning Jones has bought two spaces in the Burleigh Heads strata title complex, paying $440,000 and $480,000 plus GST for a 148sq m ground-floor and 131sq m mezzanine area. He plans to convert it into a family retreat and music studio.
Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates
Jones, who lives in Las Vegas and the Gold Coast, reckons he has been looking for a man cave concept for several years.
“From my music studio, personal gym, to my kids’ aerial silks and trampolining activities, this is way more than just a man cave, this space is perfect for my entire family,’’ Jones told The Weekend Australian.
Potter Industrial’s $6.25 million Flagstone Business Centre comprises 18 warehouses, ranging in size from 70sqm up to 150sqm and starting in price from $250,000 plus GST.
Potter Industrial director Zac Potter says four of the 18 units have sold, having only just hit the market.
“The response has been reflective of a growing trend for up-market urban industrial units, for people to store their prized vehicles and other toys, run small businesses or set up an office or studio,’’ he says.
This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.