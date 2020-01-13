Ex-Savage Garden member buys Gold Coast industrial ‘man cave’

The idea of owning a man cave or sanctuary — where wealthy buyers can store their prized ­Maseratis or Ferraris, operate small businesses or set up an ­office or studio — has caught on in the Gold Coast, with developers selling twin spaces in a new Burleigh Heads development.

Savage Garden’s Daniel Jones, a musician, songwriter and record producer, has fallen “truly madly deeply” for an up-market industrial shed complex, paying about $1 million to purchase a deluxe “man cave”.

One of Australia’s most successful songwriters, the ARIA award-winning Jones has bought two spaces in the Burleigh Heads strata title complex, paying $440,000 and $480,000 plus GST for a 148sq m ground-floor and 131sq m mezzanine area. He plans to convert it into a family retreat and music studio.

Jones, who lives in Las Vegas and the Gold Coast, reckons he has been looking for a man cave concept for several years.

“From my music studio, personal gym, to my kids’ aerial silks and trampolining activities, this is way more than just a man cave, this space is perfect for my entire family,’’ Jones told The Weekend Australian.

Potter Industrial’s $6.25 million Flagstone Business Centre comprises 18 warehouses, ranging in size from 70sqm up to 150sqm and starting in price from $250,000 plus GST.

Potter Industrial director Zac Potter says four of the 18 units have sold, having only just hit the market.

“The response has been reflective of a growing trend for up-market urban industrial units, for people to store their prized vehicles and other toys, run small businesses or set up an office or studio,’’ he says.