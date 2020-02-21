Tupperware lifts lid on potential sale of Ferntree Gully HQ

The Tupperware HQ has been a local landmark for six decades.

Tupperware is having another crack at selling its Ferntree Gully headquarters of 60 years.

The iconic American company known for its airtight food containers, Tupperware parties and direct sales methods is hoping to secure a buyer after failing to sell it in 2017.

It hopes to fetch more than $25 million for the 59,300sqm site at 19-21 Brenock Park Drive, listing agent Chris Jones of Dawkins Occhiuto says.

The headquarters serves as the distribution centre for Australia and New Zealand, and it is understood any future plans for a new corporate office and warehouse distribution centre will be made after a sale.

Tupperware managing director Daniel Wood says “the company’s aggressive growth plans would continue to create opportunities for current and new employees”.

“Globally, Tupperware has plans to consolidate its operations and streamline its supply chain to prepare for its next wave of growth and improve its efficiency across the organisation,” he says.

The facility was purpose-built for manufacturing back in 1961 on a prominent corner, with more than 520m of street frontage, and has ‘Industrial 1’ and ‘Special Use’ zoning.

“We think the property is competitively priced and reflects the improved land value, with such sites hard to come by,” Jones says.

The property would appeal to owner-occupiers and investors with the ‘Special Use’ zone able to accommodate an educational or childcare facility, he adds.

The Tupperware distribution centre takes up about 16900sq m, while a sister company, Nutrimetics, occupies 6600sq m.

The site attracted strong interest and multiple offers in 2017 but no sale was struck.

It was previously reported the company was looking at alternative sites in Knox for a headquarters.

The expressions of interest campaign for the property closes March 19. The listing is among the highest priced in Ferntree Gully in recent years.

A former quarry at 29Q Norvel Rd on 9.22ha sold for more than $30 million in 2016 to be developed into townhouses.

This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Tupperware selling Ferntree Gully headquarters of 60 years”.