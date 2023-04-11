realcommercial.com.au logo
Tropical lifestyle and cash flow aplenty at Cassowary Coast property

News
Bronwyn Farr
First published 11 April 2023, 3:43pm

A wholesale nursery and lifestyle opportunity is presented by Colliers for 508 Dinner Creek Rd, Eubenangee. The 7.65ha has a nursery business established 32 years ago. PIcture: Supplied

This 7.65ha property in picturesque surroundings at 508 Dinner Creek Rd, Eubenangee is a well-established wholesale nursery with tourism accommodation potential.

Colliers Cairns director Stacey Quaid said the extensively development business had a permanent creek, water licenses and an irrigation system.

There is an attractive pavilion-style home with an office.

Mr Quaid said the home had won architectural awards and had two cabins with ensuites, adjacent to natural swimming holes.

The nursery, established 32 years ago, produces just three high value plants – Rhapis Palms, Zamia Furfuracea Cyad and Cycas Revoluta – which are sold to landscape suppliers in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The sale includes plant and equipment and Mr Quaid said there was a full cycle of plants growing.

“It was a cattle field when they bought it, and they have landscaped it with species that attract birds and animals – cassowaries just wander through,” Mr Quaid said.

“Over that time, they’ve worked out what works, and what doesn’t, and it is a simply run business – it’s a beautiful property to show, and it makes money,” he said.

“It’s a good lifestyle opportunity with cash flow, and it’s only wholesale, there’s no dealing with the public.

“The buildings are tropical style and there are magnificent manicured grounds,” he said.

Mr Quaid said there was more than $1m of planted stock.

“The nursery operations are largely conducted from the potting and machinery shed, coupled with the shade greenhouses and in ground stocks,” he said.

Stock is sold in 300mm pots, 45 and 100 litre bags, palletised and loaded on to transport.

Pricing in farm gate with the buyer responsible for freight.

The property is about 17km from Innisfail and 77km south of Cairns CBD.

It is listed for $2.65m.

bronwyn.farr@news.com.au

